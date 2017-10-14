Kendall Jenner Jokes About Having Babies With Blake Griffin Amid Family’s Triple Pregnancy News [Rumors]

Is Kendall planning to join the Kardashian-Jenner’s baby boom? The famous supermodel is reportedly having “baby fever” and even joked about it with NBA superstar boyfriend Blake Griffin.

In a recent report by Hollywood Life, it has been alleged that the 21-year-old La Perla model has been talking about having kids with the 28-year-old basketball star. According to the webloid, the Kardashian-Jenner’s triple baby news has been messing with Kendall’s head.

And now, the Victoria’s Secret model is thinking about what it would be like if she was pregnant too with Blake’s baby. An alleged insider made the revelations to the gossip site, adding that the couple is actually having fun imagining the possibilities.

“With all the baby news flying around her family, Kendall found herself thinking about what it would be like if she were pregnant too.”

Despite the fact that Kendall and Blake have not even confirmed their real relationship, the same source claimed that things are getting serious between the two so much so that they have started joking about how amazing their future children might be.

Apparently, Kendall thinks that Blake’s “incredible genetics” would probably produce an athletic baby if they had a boy. Given that they are both tall, it is also expected that their offspring would be like that too.

“Kendall was joking with Blake about their incredible genetics that would produce a super athletic baby capable of going to the Olympics, playing in the NFL, or definitely in the NBA.”

If they had a girl, the source claimed that Kendall believes she would be “gorgeous and tall enough to do runway too.”

better talk nice A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 23, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

Previously, Kendall and Blake had been spending a lot of time together and appeared to be really comfortable being spotted in public. Although the two have yet to confirm nor deny their relationship, many are convinced that something romantic is going on between them.

On Wednesday, Jenner and Griffin were spotted dining together at the Ocean Prime steak and seafood house in Beverly Hills. They were accompanied by the basketball star’s three male friends.

The pair’s latest outing sparked more speculations that things are getting serious between the two, especially since Blake proudly brought Kendall along during his boys’ night out.

Over the weekend, Kendall and Blake were also seen visiting the Halloween attraction Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor in Long Beach. Onlookers noted that the two were inseparable the entire night and even held hands through the fun frights in the mazes.

[Featured Images by Chris Weeks/Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]