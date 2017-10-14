Donald Trump Vows To Terminate Iran Nuclear Deal — ‘We Can’t Ignore The Threat!’

Donald Trump has vowed to terminate the Iran nuclear agreement drawn up under predecessor Barack Obama if Congress does not reach a decision that satisfies him, reports Breitbart.

It follows an announcement on Friday that Trump would not certify Iran’s compliance with the deal.

When Trump refused to make this move, the ball was in Congress’s court, and they were left to decide what to do with the controversial deal.

Now, Trump has vowed that he will get rid of the deal if Congress does not reconfigure it satisfactorily.

The president said that certifying the deal as-is would be akin to sending America down a path of destruction.

Trump reflected that a nuclear-armed Iran would be a disaster and that we should all be concerned about such a prospect.

The Donald predicted more outbreaks of violence, terrorism, and destruction if Iran gets its hands on a nuclear weapon. He said that the Iran nuclear deal all but guarantees that Iran will be able to arm itself.

“I am announcing today that we cannot and will not make this certification. We will not continue down a path of whose predictable conclusion is more violence, more terror, and the very real threat of Iran’s nuclear breakout,” said Donald Trump in a televised statement from the White House.

Trump’s decertification means Congress has 60 days to decide whether to reimpose sanctions. Part of the controversial deal with Iran was that sanctions were lifted.

If Congress chooses to reimpose the sanctions, it may be seen as a breaking of the deal, and the U.S. may no longer be party to the deal.

Trump’s administration is working with Congress to renegotiate the terms of the deal in a way that is more to their liking.

The Donald has explosively announced that if a satisfactory agreement cannot be reached, he will simply terminate the deal altogether.

“History has shown that the longer we ignore a threat, the more dangerous that threat becomes.”

Donald Trump has promised a complete review of the U.S. strategy toward Iran, which he views as a dangerous rogue state.

The president said that he will impose additional sanctions against Iran’s elite military force, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Trump said that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps has degraded the once glorious nation of Iran and raided its wealth.

Trump slammed the Obama administration for its soft stance on Iran and its perceived pandering to Iranian leaders. He spoke gravely about the many threats Iran’s rulers pose to America and the world, focusing on Iran’s support for terrorist groups, its funding of sectarian violence, its support for the Syrian regime, its threats against the U.S. and Israel, and its long history targeting Americans in the Middle East and around the world.

