It’s safe to say that Queen Elizabeth isn’t going to be pleased that Kate Middleton’s uncle has been arrested for assaulting his wife in public. Gary Goldsmith, the brother of Princess Kate’s mother Carole Middleton, got into a fight with his wife while riding in a taxi in London, and the war of words turned ugly as Goldsmith punched his wife Julie-Ann Goldsmith in the face.

The taxi driver, Daniel Shepherd, said that the fight was getting louder as Kate Middleton’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, and his wife stepped out of the cab.

“He was screaming and swearing at her and she slapped him round the face and his glasses fell off.”

Shepherd said he picked Middleton’s relatives Gary and Julie-Ann Goldsmith up from the private club Home.

“He then turned and hit her in the face with a left hook. She fell and cracked her head on the pavement.”

Daniel Shepherd suggested that the argument that led up to the punch was about Gary Goldsmith using cocaine.

“They seemed to have had a good drink and she was upset with him and saying, ‘I haven’t seen my husband for a week and you go and leave me to do cocaine with your business buddies.’ She said, ‘Do you think I’m ­stupid’? He started yelling at her and saying, ‘You’re a dirty wh*re.'”

But taxi driver Daniel Shepherd said that Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith was not just horrible to his wife, Shepherd said that Goldsmith was also rude to him, too, boasting about how much money he had spent that day on taxis alone.

“She slapped him before he appeared to punch her. I jumped out of the cab and said, ‘You can’t do that.'”

Shepherd, the taxi driver, stuck around to get help as Julie-Ann Goldsmith was injured.

“She seemed to have a black eye coming on. She was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and the police knocked on the door of the house. He came to the door and the po­lice asked me to confirm it was him. They then went inside and took him out soon afterwards in handcuffs. They put him in the back of a van and drove him off. I’d no idea who he was at first, then rea­l­ized he was Kate Middleton’s uncle.”

Shepherd called 999, which is the British equivalent of 911 in America. Kate Middleton’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, started taking pictures of the taxi and threatening to report Shepherd. Gary Goldsmith then picked up Julie-Ann and tried to carry her into the house when the police arrived and stopped him. That is when the taxi driver figured out that Goldsmith was the uncle of Kate Middleton.

“There were two police officers, to begin with, but they called for reinforcements and a van came. There were six coppers in the end and three paramedics.”

The Met provided a report of the arrest of Kate Middleton’s uncle, multi-millionaire Gary Goldsmith.

“Officers arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of domestic as­s­ault. He has been taken to a central London police station for questioning. A woman found in­­jured was taken to hospital.”

While in jail, Carole Middleton’s younger brother, Gary Goldsmith, was seen by a doctor before his prints, DNA, and mug shot were taken. During this time, Julie-Ann Goldsmith was discharged from the hospital, and she was seen later in the afternoon walking her dogs.

Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith is reportedly known as the black sheep of the Middleton and Goldsmith families. Goldsmith has been involved in several embarrassing incidents since Kate Middleton married into the royal family, according to the Daily Mail.

“In 2009 Mr. Goldsmith was exposed by a tabloid newspaper, cutting lines of cocaine with a razor blade while on holiday in his villa on the Spanish party island of Ibiza, which is named the Maison de Bang Bang. He later expressed remorse over the matter.”

Are you surprised that Kate Middleton’s uncle was arrested punching his wife in the face in public? Do you think Queen Elizabeth will have something to say to Kate Middleton about her family member and the scandal?

