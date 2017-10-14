‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Judi Evans Teases Steve’s Prison Visit, Hattie’s Decision, And Bridal Bonnie

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of October 16 reveal that someone will finally clue in that Adrienne Kiriakis is not herself. In an interview, actress Judi Evans discussed Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) showing up at the prison. She also talked about Hattie Adams’ (Deidre Hall) decision and Bonnie Lockhart’s bridal blackmail.

Judi Evans’ interview was published in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest. After what seems like an eternity, somebody is finally going to realize that something is wrong with Adrienne. It will be her brother, Steve. Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that he goes up to Statesville Prison to interrogate Hattie. He wants to know how she was able to impersonate Marlena Evans so well. He also demands to know what she did to Adrienne that made her change her entire personality.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Adrienne notices Steve at the prison. For some reason, she doesn’t go up to him. Instead, she makes another desperate plea to Hattie.

“Hattie understands that Steve could make things really hard for her. Adrienne reinforces that belief. But Hattie is torn because of her allegiance to Bonnie. She’s going to have to make a choice, and either way, it will be hard for her.”

Back in Salem, Bonnie is waiting to see if Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) will do what she wants. Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) ends up confronting her about the situation. Judi Evans explained that Bonnie’s answer to Justin is evasive. She is nervous because she is running out of time. Plus, Sheila (Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins) is pressuring the fake Adrienne about the money.

Shortly afterward, Justin and Bonnie walk in just as Victor is handing divorce papers to Maggie (Suzanne Rogers.) It is a shock to everyone in the room. Everyone except Bonnie, of course.

“Bonnie is thrilled. She’s going to get the money, and also have revenge on Maggie.”

However, Days Of Our Lives spoilers hint that Victor might have something planned. Prepare for everything to come crashing down on the deceitful doppelganger. However, it won’t happen before the wedding. On Friday, October 20, Victor and Bonnie will get ready to walk down the aisle. Will the big event be interrupted by the shocking truth?

