Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly Looking For New House

Meghan Markle is expected to wrap up filming Suits Season 7 in November, and after that, she is likely to move permanently to England, to be with her boyfriend, Prince Henry. One of the latest reports reveals that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are looking for a new house in the Cotswolds, England.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who began dating in the summer of last year, are checking out high-end properties in Cotswold hills, according to the Daily Mail. The report quotes Prince Harry’s friend as saying that the royal prince is searching for a new home in the area after Meghan Markle provided her input. He was earlier house-hunting in Norfolk; however, the properties there did not meet his expectations.

Meghan Markle reportedly finds Cotswold hill’s rustic charm appealing, while Prince Harry has a “long-standing affection” for the area. He spent much of his childhood in the area, as his father’s residence Highgrove House is located in the south Cotswolds. A local tells the Daily Mail that the 33-year-old prince regularly visits the area.

He’s lived in the Cotswolds all his life and often returns to visit his father. After his mother died, it became a place of sanctuary. When the boys entered their teens, Charles bought several homes in the area, thinking they might want one in the future.

Prince Harry reportedly wants to buy a house of his own and not make one of his father’s properties his new home address. In recent months, he has discreetly checked out some properties, according to the report.

It is not clear when the couple will move in together. There are speculations that they might follow the royal protocol and move in together only after getting engaged.

Meanwhile, some reports suggest that Prince Harry has already popped the question, and the couple might announce their engagement fairly soon. US Weekly recently reported, citing sources, that the British royal prince, would go public with his and Meghan Markle’s engagement once the American actress wraps filming Suits Season 7, which is rumored to be her final season. If they break the news now, it will become a “security nightmare,” as Meghan Markle would be followed everywhere, according to a friend of the American actress.

Engagement news may have yet to get an official confirmation, but Meghan Markle has confirmed that the couple is very much in love and happy. In an interview given to Vogue, she said that they were a couple, and they were in love and were happy.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]