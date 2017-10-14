Ben Affleck Defended By TV Host He Allegedly Sexually Harassed: ‘This Was For The Camera’

The Harvey Weinstein scandal has paved way for other actresses to speak up, and Ben Affleck was recently accused of sexually harassing Hilarie Burton. According to CNN, the incident happened during the Hollywood superstar’s appearance on MTV’s Total Request Live. He reportedly groped the breast of the 35-year-old actress, who co-hosted the show.

This incident happened years ago, but it only resurfaced on Wednesday after the 45-year-old actor joined other celebrities in denouncing the actions of renowned film producer Harvey Weinstein, who remains accused of sexual harassment and rape. Ben was humble enough to admit his mistakes and wrote a public apology on Twitter.

“I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize,” Affleck wrote on Twitter.

Just a few days after the Hilarie Burton controversy emerged, a new video resurfaced showing Ben Affleck’s lewd behavior towards Anne-Marie Losique. The award-winning actor appeared on the Canadian show Box-Office back in 2004 to promote his film Jersey Girl.

Ben had the sexy host sit on his lap, and he started squeezing her. He was also heard saying sexual remarks like how viewers would like her show more if she did it topless and why she is not showing more cleavage. Affleck appeared to be sexually harassing Losique, but the TV host claimed that it was taken out of context and unfairly used against the Justice League star.

“This was for the camera,” Anne-Marie told the Hollywood Reporter. “You have to understand that we have done dozens and dozens of interviews like that. It was for a show I was producing, so I was not at all a victim. When the cameras rolled, we would start to do that game. As soon as it stopped rolling, there was none of that. He never touched me in any improper way. He was very respectful, I must say.”

According to Anne-Marie Losique, clips from the show are still being aired in Quebec, but viewers see it in a fun manner. However, it started to become a delicate issue because of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. The television producer isn’t thrilled to have the Ben Affleck interview mixed with other stories because she claims that they are not the same thing.

The Canadian host revealed that there were 20 people in the room when they taped the show. Both Anne-Marie and Ben are also aware that the interview would be shown on television and the internet. Based on what she said, everything that happened on the show was just an act.

“It has been blown out of proportion,” Losique said. “I know that people like fishing for anything, but this is completely out of context. I would like this to not have any negative impact on him. I find it sad.”

Another complaint against Ben Affleck surfaced online. Makeup artist Annamarie Tendler, who is married to comedian John Mulaney, demanded an apology from the actor via Twitter. She claimed that the screen heartthrob grabbed her butt at a Golden Globes party back in 2014, but the actor remained silent regarding this issue.

Could this be the last sexual harassment accusation against Ben Affleck that will emerge? The actor seems to be sharing the headlines with Harvey Weinstein when it comes to scandalous acts and more women are now having the courage to speak up. Check out the controversial video of Affleck and the Canadian TV host below.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]