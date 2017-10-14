Ivana Trump Slams Kim Kardashian For Paris Robbery, Talks Dislike For Spoiled Hollywood Kids

Ivana Trump has slammed Kim Kardashian for having used social media in a way that made it easy for the Parisian robbers to get into her home.

Last October, Kim was held at gunpoint with a group of men threatening the reality star that if she wanted to live, she would have to give up her most precious belongings, including her wedding ring.

Of course, the incident occurred through the many Instagram and Twitter posting, which helped the thieves locate the reality star and know the ins-and-outs of getting into the apartment she was staying at.

Ivana Trump, in her book, Raising Trump, notes that while she doesn’t blame the mother-of-two for being victimized, she does think that using social media in such a way is careless even if one doesn’t think about it at that particular moment.

Ivana Trump insinuates that an overprivileged lifestyle can contribute to acts such as these, mentioning how Kim receiving a Mercedes at the young age of 16 was already a sign of trouble that her parents should have been aware of.

Unlike the Kardashians, Ivana Trump’s children had to work for the majority of the things they wanted; she mentions that there was nothing fancy about their lifestyle as teenagers.

Unless they had worked for it themselves, Ivana Trump was not going to put her kids on a private plane, sit in first class, and spend their parents’ hard-earned money by swiping their credit cards until they were bored.

In Kardashian’s case, Trump discusses that the situation of updating her millions of followers about what she has brought on her trip to Paris along with telling them where she was living was rather reckless.

In another segment in her book, Ivana then goes on to discuss the spoiled kids of Hollywood, though she never brands Kim as one in this chapter. At least not by name.

She detests them, for they are raised in a way where the value of money is nothing to them.

“You just want to rip the silver spoon right out of their mouths. Off the top of your head, you can probably think of a few adult children of the superrich who’ve thrown tantrums on airplanes, been arrested for drunk driving, made a sex tape, and wasted every advantage they’ve been given.”

Ivana Trump strongly credits herself for how well she has raised her children to be nothing short of educated, polite and well-educated individuals.

