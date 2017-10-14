NBA Rumors: LeBron James Joining CP3 And Harden Next Season? Lowe Explains How Rockets Could Make It Happen

Rumors and speculations continue to swirl around LeBron James, who is expected to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time in the summer of 2018. Though most people see him heading to the Los Angeles Lakers, the latest NBA rumor suggests “King James” will be joining the Houston Rockets to team up with Chris Paul and James Harden.

Like most NBA analysts and writers, Zach Lowe of ESPN also believes LeBron James’ departure from the Cavaliers is inevitable. However, Lowe is one of the few people who’s not buying the idea that James will join the Lakers. As of now, the Lakers are still in the middle of the rebuilding process.

Though they are expected to be an attractive free agency destination next summer, there is still a possibility that they will end up empty-handed. Paul George, the Lakers’ top target in 2018, already hinted his plan to re-sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder after Russell Westbrook signed a lucrative extension. Failing to acquire George could affect the Lakers’ chance of pursuing bigger fish like James.

LeBron is very unlikely to spend the remaining years of his NBA career playing for a rebuilding team. If he leaves the Cavaliers, Lowe sees the Houston Rockets as one of the top destinations for James. In his list of 32 crazy predictions for the 2017-18 NBA season, Lowe explained how the Rockets can acquire “King James” next summer.

“Maybe we should take the Houston threat more seriously. Harden is locked up. Paul is there. Getting off Eric Gordon is easy. Snag a pick in the process, and dumping the Ryan Anderson albatross — the one that cost them the official Team Banana Boat photographer — becomes feasible. Trade and renounce everyone else, including potentially Paul for cap purposes, and they are close enough to the double-max for Paul and LeBron that the Texas income tax edge might come into play.”

Chris Paul is enough reason for LeBron James to choose the Rockets in free agency. If James signs with the Rockets, there is a high possibility that the remaining members of the Banana Boat Crew will follow him in Houston. Both Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade could also become free agents next summer.

Acquiring the three superstars will undeniably put the Rockets in salary tax trouble. However, in an interview with Tim MacMahon of ESPN, Rockets’ new owner Tilman Fertitta said that he’s willing to pay the luxury tax as long as his team can make it to the NBA Finals and bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

