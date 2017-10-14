Kim Kardashian Almost Signed Harvey Weinstein TV Deal: Lucky She Never Worked With Alleged Sex Offender

Kim Kardashian is relieved that she’s never had to work with Harvey Weinstein, having allegedly branded the whole sexual assault fiasco as sickening.

The reality star has been left stunned by the dozens of women in Hollywood who’ve come forward, telling their stories on how Weinstein allegedly groped, raped, and sexually abused them before threatening them with their careers.

For Kim Kardashian, according to Hollywood Life, she’s shocked that there were so many women who’ve been victimized in such a horrific case and can’t imagine what they have gone through to hide such a secret for so long.

Hollywood Life further notes that Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, had been in talks to work with Weinstein on a television show that had been in development for several months.

Harvey was expected to be the mastermind behind it, with The Weinstein Company supposedly backing the project and producing it.

Fortunately enough, the show, which is still in development, never saw Kim Kardashian come face-to-face with Weinstein.

The mother-of-two is relieved that she never had an encounter with Weinstein, especially after the Paris robbery incident last year that left the TV personality fearing for her life.

It’s stressed that Kris and Kim Kardashian will take their show elsewhere now that the Harvey Weinstein scandal has taken over Hollywood.

Unless, of course, the film mogul is entirely removed from TWC — the options are open for Kim and her mother to go elsewhere, but they plan on seeing what the outcome is before taking action.

With that said, Kim Kardashian has no plans of ever working with the 65-year-old, under any given circumstances. With the story breaking more than a week ago, the TV personality is heartbroken and is flabbergasted by the horrific events she’s read about Weinstein.

News of Kim Kardashian having been close to working with Harvey on a show that’s still in development comes just weeks after the socialite and her family welcomed back the 14th series of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian has yet to speak publicly about her thoughts regarding the sexual assault case against Harvey Weinstein.

