‘Hustler’ Mogul Larry Flynt Offers $10 Million For Information Leading To Donald Trump Impeachment

Larry Flynt, the Hustler founder and adult entertainment mogul-turned-first amendment activist, has reportedly offered up a whopping $10 million reward for any information leading to the impeachment and removal from office of Donald Trump. The original offer was made in a statement tweeted by a Fox News reporter, and then later retweeted by 74-year-old Larry Flynt himself. In the offer, Flynt called the Trump presidency “illegitimate,” adding that after nine tumultuous months in office, Trump has proven that he’s “dangerously unfit to exercise the extreme power accrued by our new ‘unitary executive.'”

As the New York Post reports, Larry Flynt (the man who brought America and the world Hustler magazine and countless pornographic endeavors) has said that Trump has failed in his role as president. According to the Flynt, Trump’s response to appalling alt-right marches involving neo-Nazis, his controversial firing of FBI director James Comey, and “hundreds of bald-faced lies” since taking office are more than enough to seek the removal of the controversial 45th president.

This isn’t the first time that Larry Flynt has put a monetary bulls eye on Trump’s back. Even before Donald appeared capable of winning the 2016 election in October of 2016, Flynt offered up a cool $1 million reward for “verifiable video footage or audio recordings for use prior to the November 8 election clearly showing Donald Trump engaging in illegal activity or acting in a sexually demeaning or derogatory manner.” Unfortunately for the mogul’s search, someone else beat him to the punch, and the infamous Access Hollywood tapes featuring Trump bragging about his ability to grab women “by the p***y” was released shortly thereafter. Despite the damning open mic recording, Trump scored a substantial electoral college victory in November, even though he lost the popular vote by millions.

Larry Flynt offers 10 Million for Information leading to the Impeachment and Removal from Office of Trump pic.twitter.com/wvqVPQJLie — ????????TrumpRussia???????? (@TrumpEra_2017) October 14, 2017

Donald Trump isn’t the first politician who’s found themselves targeted by Larry Flynt, a proud and vocal Democrat. In 1998, and in the midst of the failed Bill Clinton impeachment drama, Flynt offered a reward for verified dirty laundry related to Republican representative Bob Livingston of Louisiana. The effort would ultimately lead to the resignation of the conservative politician, who publicly admitted to cheating on his wife in the process.

The Hustler founder even has ties to disgraced Democratic congressman Anthony Weiner, who was recently sentenced to prison time for sexting with a minor. Back in 2011, when Weiner’s controversial digital sexual exploits forced him to resign from Congress, Flynt offered the soon-to-be unemployed liberal a new job working at his company. Larry Flynt reportedly offered Anthony Weiner a full 20 percent higher wage than he’d been earning in Washington.

4 random people saidvthey would be fine if someone just popped him 1. Things are getting tense & the masses are getting ready for revolt. — Elizabeth Nelson (@politidisgust) October 14, 2017

The People vs. Trump. — Fox Cult Pillbox Hat (@thiswishistaken) October 14, 2017

That says a lot about Donald Trump! The scum hate him. — Sarita Behar (@SaritaLaLatina) October 13, 2017

Of course this morally bankrupt man would be a Dem. — Del Crawford (@crawforddel3) October 13, 2017

“I believe that [your] attitude, combined with your service in the House of Representatives’ Committee on Energy and Commerce, will make you a valuable asset to this corporation.”

Anthony Weiner never took Larry Flynt up on his employment offer, at least publicly. He went on to play a detrimental role in Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential bid, when new allegations about inappropriate sexting with an underage girl came to light.

At this time, there is no word as to whether or not any Trump foes have taken Larry Flynt up on his impressive reward offer, and the White House has declined to publicly comment on the matter.

Larry Flynt XOXO Larry Flynt offers $10M in quest to impeach Trump https://t.co/6FdniVsLBh — Barry Corindia (@barry_corindia) October 14, 2017

[Featured Image by Raoul Gatchalian/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images]