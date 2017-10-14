Kylie Jenner: Tyga Texting Pregnant Star While Travis Scott Is Away, She Allegedly Loves The Attention

Kylie Jenner seems to be enjoying the attention she’s getting from ex-boyfriend Tyga, who is still texting her on a regular basis, according to reports.

The couple, who broke up in March, is still in contact with one another — at least according to Hollywood Life, claiming that Kylie Jenner’s phone is filled with messages from her former lover, and they’re all recent.

It seems that Tyga is well aware that Travis Scott has been away to focus on his career before becoming a dad next year, so he’s been traveling all over the country to work on new business ventures that’ll have him settled while he takes time off from work.

With that said, sources claim that Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend has used this as his opportunity to reach out to the reality star and make it known that he still misses her and thinks of her constantly.

The rapper has been shooting a new music video in Los Angeles this past week, and it just so happens that the locations for where the visual is being filmed happen to be at all the places he and Kylie used to spend quality time at.

This strongly hints that the forthcoming music video could be dedicated to Kylie Jenner. Or better yet, the song may also be dedicated to the 20-year-old and the video is just an accompanied extension of it.

Insiders tell Hollywood Life that Kylie Jenner is entertaining the text messages, having refused to block or delete Tyga’s number. She’s loving the attention that she’s gotten from him, especially with Travis Scott being away.

With that said, Kylie Jenner has no interest in getting back with the “Faded” rapper. She likes knowing that she’s still on his mind; even all these months since they broke up there’s still love on Tyga’s end.

Kylie Jenner is solely focused on becoming a mother and spending the rest of her life with Travis, but deep inside, the source adds that the reality star sees nothing wrong with having a little fun by allowing her ex-boyfriend to text her how much he still misses her.

Kylie Jenner is expected to give birth in February.

