2019 iPhone Could Outdo iPhone X With Apple Pencil Support

The iPhone X is three weeks away from arriving in stores. According to Gizmodo, the release could be botched because of delays caused by the production of 3D sensors that make facial recognition possible. They note that even sources like the Wall Street Journal have been reporting delays since the end of September.

The reports of iPhone delays have been very ripe all year long. It was thought that when the iPhone X was set to be released six weeks after the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, that was the official delay. But it appears that buying an iPhone X will be very challenging, at least at first.

It was hoped that the new iPhone X would challenge the Galaxy Note 8’s S Pen capabilities by being compatible with the Apple Pencil. However, that isn’t the case. But there is good news in the future for those hoping to use the Apple Pencil on future models. Mac Rumors has the news.

“Apple is reportedly ‘mulling’ the idea of launching a stylus compatible with iPhone, believed to be a new iteration of the Apple Pencil, which is currently only supported by the iPad Pro.”

The article adds that the rumor comes from industry sources who claim Apple engineers are working to make this happen in 2019. The new stylus is said to be a “supercapacitor” type, which is cheaper to make than a stylus with electromagnetic resonance technology such as the S Pen on Samsung’s Note devices. Unfortunately, most of the commenters after the article aren’t impressed.

“Remember when Apple was innovative and Apple fans gleefully accused Samsung of stealing all their ideas?” asks Mmm1345.

“Not interested for me. Whole point of the iPhone is it being compact and ready to use with just your finger,” says BoneCollector.

Many articles note that Steve Jobs had always condemned the idea of a stylus.

“Who wants a stylus. You have to get ’em, put ’em away, you lose ’em. Yuck! Nobody wants a stylus. So let’s not use a stylus,” CNN quotes Steve Jobs saying when introducing the first iPhone back in 2007.

And he might have seemed right back then as more smartphones came without styluses. But in 2011, Samsung reintroduced a different type of stylus for a different type of note-taking device, the Galaxy Note. Samsung’s new stylus-enabled device not only earned mixed reviews, but many thought it would fail. History would show that wasn’t the case.

2012’s Galaxy Note 2 was a minor success, but by the time Samsung released the Galaxy Note 3 in 2013, it was obvious the Korean company was onto something. The Note 3 and the S Pen made Samsung’s 2013 phablet a digital notepad. Not only was the writing smooth and realistic, but Samsung added the ability to search handwritten notes. For the next couple of years, Samsung’s Note device earned a huge following.

Apple released the iPhone 6 Plus in 2014 in order to compete with the Galaxy Note. Even though the 6 Plus, with its huge 5.5-inch screen, was a big success, Apple didn’t include the one thing that differentiated the Note from other devices on the market — a stylus for note-taking activities. This will hopefully change in 2019.

Are you an iPhone user who is craving at using your device to take notes, or do you think that Apple should stick to Steve Jobs’ idea of living in a stylus-free world? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

