Galaxy S9: Samsung’s First 2018 Flagship Might Finally Solve Smartphones’ Annoying Camera Bumps

As smartphones get thinner and their cameras get better, the annoying bumps that have become a trademark of powerful mobile devices have become more noticeable. Today, excellent camera phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the iPhone 8 Plus, are associated with nasty camera bumps. Fortunately, recent reports suggest that Samsung’s first 2018 flagship might buck this unsightly trend completely.

According to a recent Engadget report, Samsung has created two new ISOCELL sensors, each one being incredibly small while delivering flagship-grade imaging performance. Samsung’s two new ISOCELL camera sensors are quite different from each other, with each new component bringing something new and unique to the smartphone camera market.

The first of Samsung’s new camera units, the 12MP Fast 2L9 sensor, utilizes the South Korean tech giant’s “Dual Pixel” technology The ISOCELL sensor has incredibly quick autofocus, and its pixels are really small, measuring just 1.28μm each. In comparison, Samsung’s most recent sensors are significantly larger at 1.4μm.

Samsung’s 12MP ISOCELL Fast 2L9 sensor is capable of focusing on subjects at an incredibly rapid pace. Apart from this, the Fast 2L9 also has the capability to lock on and track moving objects, allowing subjects to be captured clearly even at high speed. Lastly, the sensor is also capable of capturing bokeh shots and great low-light photos.

While these new features are indeed exciting, the true hook of the 12MP ISOCELL Fast 2L9 sensor is its size. In fact, it is so tiny, it would not warrant a bump on the rear of a smartphone, despite being installed on a device that is extremely thin and sleek.

The second ISOCELL sensor that Samsung announced is called the Slim 2X7, which is even slimmer than the Fast 2L9. There’s a lot of imaging power inside the small size of the ISOCELL Slim 2X7, as its 24MP sensor is designed to perform well even in low-light photography, according to a Tom’s Guide report.

The ISOCELL Slim 2X7 gets its name from the small size of its pixels. Measuring just 0.9μm per pixel, the new Samsung camera sensor is quite revolutionary for its class, being the first mobile imaging unit to go below the 1.0μm mark. The results of this, of course, is an incredibly thin imaging unit that will, in no way, result in a camera bump on a smartphone, regardless of how thin the device is.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ are rumored to be upgraded versions of the excellent Galaxy S8 and S8+. While rumors suggest that the upcoming devices would mostly be like their direct predecessors, speculations are also high that Samsung might equip the 2018 flagships with upgraded cameras. With this in mind, the South Korean tech giant’s two new ISOCELL sensors would be the perfect imaging units to feature in the upcoming flagship devices.

If Samsung does feature its new ISOCELL sensors in the Galaxy S9 and the S9+, it could effectively and single-handedly end the era of smartphone camera bumps. Such a development would most likely be appreciated by smartphone users, especially those who are fond of using their devices without any protective cases.

