Joy-Anna Duggar Called ‘The Most Prettiest Bride Ever’ By Austin Forsyth In New ‘Counting On’ Preview

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s wedding is going to be featured on Counting On for the second time next Monday, but not everything viewers will see on the extra-long episode will have them experiencing deja vu. A sneak peek of the episode includes never-before-seen footage from Joy-Anna and Austin’s big day, including the moment Austin first saw his bride in her wedding dress.

As reported by People, Joy-Anna Duggar, 19, and Austin Forsyth, 23, broke with tradition ahead of their walk down the aisle. Once they were all decked out in their wedding attire, the couple met alone together in the church so that Joy-Anna could see if her future husband approved of her overall look. Austin kept his back to Joy-Anna as she approached him, and he waited so long to turn around that she had to ask him if he was ever going to look at her. Luckily, the wait was worth it; the Duggar daughter later said that Austin’s reaction made her day. After the couple exchanged the obligatory “I love yous,” Austin praised Joy-Anna’s appearance — and her scent.

“So beautiful. You smell so good, too,” Austin says in a Counting On preview. “You’re the most prettiest bride ever.”

Joy-Anna Duggar’s observant husband even complimented her shoes — a plain pair of brown sandals — as they walked up the stairs of the altar together. Austin led Joy-Anna off to the side, where he presented her with a special wedding gift: a shadowbox containing all of the flowers that he had given her throughout their relationship. Austin admitted that the Duggar family’s favorite wedding coordinator, Mrs. Cindy, came up with the gift idea, but he personalized it by penning a love letter and placing it in the box with the old flowers.

The dried flowers weren’t the only recycled gift that Joy-Anna Duggar received on her wedding day. During the October 9 episode of Counting On, Jessa Duggar came up with the idea of getting Joy-Anna and Austin something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue for a wedding gift. For the “something borrowed” gift, Jessa dug through a cabinet and pulled out a bunch of unused kitchen items to place in a basket. She explained that they were unwanted or unneeded gifts she had received, and she was re-gifting them to her younger sister. According to Jessa, she was going to let Joy-Anna “borrow” them permanently.

One year and a day ago I sent Joy these flowers while I was at flight school. It's amazing how life can change in just one year. I am so blessed to have a wife that loves Jesus and me. #Godisgood A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Sep 7, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

Joy-Anna Duggar’s reaction to her siblings’ gifts will be part of the “something new” that viewers will get to see during her upcoming Counting On wedding special. Fans previously watched Joy-Anna and Austin walk down the aisle on June 12, just a little over two weeks after their May 26 wedding. That hour-long episode featured most of the couple’s wedding ceremony, including their first kiss. It also included footage from their wedding reception, where Joseph Duggar popped the question to Kendra Caldwell.

Duggar fans can take another trip down memory lane when the two-hour Counting On special, “Joy and Austin Tie the Knot,” airs October 16 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Thankful to have such godly fathers, ones that are hard workers, loving, intelligent and most importantly… have encouraged us to pursue Jesus with our lives. We love you both very much! #happyfathersday #yallarethebest A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Jun 18, 2017 at 3:20pm PDT

[Featured Image by Austin and Joy Forsyth/Instagram]