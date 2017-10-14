Rob Kardashian Shares Super Cute Photo Of Baby Dream At Pumpkin Patch

Little Dream Kardashian may be the cutest pumpkin ever! The 11-month-old enjoyed a seasonal outing with her dad this week as Rob Kardashian took to social media to share some adorable snapshots.

The 30-year-old Kardashian posted the new photos to Twitter and Snapchat on Friday, which mark the first time he has shared images of Dream since mid-September.

Rob uploaded an adorable photo of his baby as she smiles for the camera while sitting on a hay bale surrounded by pumpkins. He later shared a post of Dream riding in a stroller as she went on her first trip to the zoo.

Of course, one of Kourtney Kardashian’s kids was along for the fun as Reign Disick is seen posing alongside Dream in an image captioned “cousin love.”

Rob’s 7.6 million Twitter followers seem to like seeing his recent posts as Dream’s pumpkin patch shot received over 20,000 likes in less than 12 hours.

Commenters weighed in to say things such as “she’s a cutie” and to call Dream a twin of Rob.

“Aw Rob she’s your twin so cute!”

Entertainment Tonight reported on the father-daughter day as the site calls baby Dream’s pumpkin photo “sweet.”

They quoted Kardashian as he simply captioned the post with ghost and pumpkin emoji before sharing the cute zoo photo.

The article goes on to state that Blac Chyna is happy she and Rob are able to peacefully co-parent their daughter amid legal battles.

Entertainment Tonight also says the parents share 50/50 custody despite some reports claiming Kardashian has a majority.

Rob’s lawyer went on record to say his client and Chyna are working together when it comes to caring for Dream.

“Rob and Chyna are working together to put the best interest of their child first and have amicably resolved their personal matters.”

Some of Kardashian’s social media followers shared comments of support as they told him to think of his daughter when times may get tough, especially as he deals with legal issues regarding his and Chyna’s past relationship.

“She’s gorgeous! Always remember how blessed you are when times are rough!!”

Dream’s first trip to the zoo! pic.twitter.com/0XtfYuv8hQ — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) October 13, 2017

Indeed, it seems Rob is trying to spend as much time as possible with his baby as he rarely takes to social media except to promote his sock line and to share photos of Dream.

It appears as if his Instagram page has not yet been reinstated since the company suspended his account, but that has not stopped him from sharing sweet moments with his fans.

In fact, it seems Kardashian is set on proving he’s a hands-on father as his posts focus solely on his daughter and on marketing his brand in order to support her lifestyle.

[Featured Image by Vantage News/IPx/AP Images]