‘OutDaughtered’ Season 4: Will The Busbys Return On TV?

OutDaughtered just finished airing its Season 3 in mid-September, but fans are already wondering if the show is coming back for Season 4. Is there a chance the show has been canceled?

TLC is yet to make any announcement regarding the future of OutDaughtered. But it seems that the network is not going to drop the show just yet. Fans could keep hoping that the show will be renewed for another season to watch the Busbys.

When a fan asked Adam Busby on Twitter if there will be another season, the OutDaughtered dad said:

“We love sharing our family with you all. We will see!”

Another fan wrote that she read an article saying that the show featuring America’s first all girls quintuplets is not returning for Season 4. Adam clarified that the network has not yet made any announcement about the next season of OutDaughtered.

About 1.3 million viewers on average tune in every week to OutDaughtered, watching how Adam and Danielle manage to raise their eldest daughter, Blayke, and the quintuplets, Olivia, Ava, Hazel, Parker and Riley. As the network does not really announce show renewals early, fans could just hope the Busbys are back on TV before you know it. There’s still much to look forward to with the family, which dealt with Adam’s postpartum depression and Hurricane Harvey in Season 3.

Last season of OutDaughtered, Danielle expressed her desire to get back on track with her career. She wants to spend more time working at their spin studio. They need to hire additional staff at the studio, but Danielle volunteered to fill in for now to save money. In a confessional, Danielle said she hopes to become her old self again and the cycle studio might help her. She added:

“I feel like I’m the woman that’s known as ‘that lady who has half a dozen girls.’ But I had a career and I loved my job, and I’m just really excited about it.”

It was quite a tense moment as Adam does not seem thrilled about Danielle’s plan. He was thinking about who would look after the quints if Danielle does not want to stay home. If they go for it, they would need to hire staff at home to take care of the children. And Adam is concerned that they would be spending more on child care than what Danielle could bring in at the studio, via Romper. If the show returns, fans might be able to know how the couple would deal with this.

Meanwhile, the network has been showing reruns of OutDaughtered. Fans could also tuned in to OutDaughtered: QuintEssentials and watch short videos featuring the constant adventure of raising the 2-year-old quints.

