Audrey Roloff Shares Photos Of Baby Ember’s ‘Heart Eyes,’ New Furry Friend, And Farm’s Latest Attraction

Audrey Roloff, star of the hit reality TV series Little People, Big World, has been pretty active lately on social media as she posted a trio of photos in the past few days.

Audrey started off by posting a photo her Facebook account last Wednesday, which shows one of the newest attractions at Roloff Farms. In the photo, Audrey is with Jeremy, Tori, and Zach, along with their babies Ember Jean Jackson.

The two young families were hanging out on the new ship inside the farm when the photo was taken. This was during the controversial weekend in which the whole gang, sans Jacob and Isabel, visited Roloff Farms to spend some time with Matt, who turned 56 last Saturday.

“Just hanging out on the new ship with our babes and babies,” Audrey said.

A day later, Audrey shared a photo of Ember, which she captioned, “All the heart eyes.” In the photo, an undressed Ember Jean is sporting a headband with a huge bow. One follower said that the headband looked uncomfortable especially when lying down. She also said that she hoped Ember, who she called a beautiful, little angel, only wore the headband when she’s awake.

Another questioned why Audrey seems to post a lot of photos of an undressed Ember. The follower also said “it’s a sick world” and that Ember would “look prettier in clothes.” Other fans chimed in implying that Audrey has the right to dress Ember however she likes as she’s the mother. A few agreed that Ember needs to be clothed all the time to avoid getting sick.

The latest post from Audrey is a photo of baby Ember Jean with her new furry friend. Ember is wearing a white “Always More milk” baby onesie, a pair of dark brown leggings, and a baby turban. The newest star of Little People, Big World is also seen cuddling a furry stuffed animal while a fabric flower pacifier holder hangs over her left shoulder.

“Baby girl’s got a furry friend and it’s not Pine,” said Audrey.

Followers of Audrey were torn as to who Ember got her features from. One fan said baby Ember looks like Audrey as she commented on her bright eyes. Another quickly said that Ember “favors Jeremy.”

Despite the differences in opinion, one thing is constant among the comments. Everybody agreed that Ember is a cute, pretty and beautiful baby.

There were also a few who voiced their displeasure for how Audrey dressed up baby Ember. One fan said she’s not “crazy” for “ugly colored leggings.” The fan admitted to only stating her opinion as she said “each to their own.”

Another follower simply said, “No on the stockings ewww.”

Baby Ember Jean recently turned one month old. Audrey commemorated the special event with an adorable photo of Ember lying inside a circle of numbers, which is similar to how Tori announces when baby Jackson turns another month older.

