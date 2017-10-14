Lili Reinhart Of ‘Riverdale’ Shares Her Own Sexual Harassment Story

The latest star to step forward about being sexually harassed by someone in power is Riverdale‘s Lili Reinhart, who posted her story to Tumblr on October 13. As the scandal surrounding Harvey Weinstein continues to grow, more women and men are coming forward in order to share their stories about being harassed sexually, and the Riverdale actress is just the latest celebrity to share her story.

As Entertainment Weekly reports, Lili Reihart shared that she was in a situation in which an “older, unnamed co-worker” attempted to force himself onto her, and this ended up leaving her feeling “completely violated.” Although the actress said that she did not feel comfortable going into a lot of detail about who the person was, and exactly what the situation entailed because she did not feel it was necessary, Reinhart did want to lend her voice to the other people who have stepped forward about what happened to them.

According to Lili Reinhart, the thing that matters when it comes to her story of sexual harassment is the fact that an older man she worked with “tried to force himself on me when we were on a date.” She said that she had to stop him and said “no” more than once. Reinhart said she told her date that not only did she not “want that,” but she also told him “I can’t do that.”

She's back. The ponytail returns tonight at 8pm EST on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/sh2RDt7cHp — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) October 11, 2017

Lili Reinhart said that she actually walked away from what was happening in order to stop it from getting worse. In her recollection of what took place, the actress said that she felt like she was in a horror movie. However, the harassment apparently did not stop there, as the actress also had an issue when her date tried to take her home.

As they were leaving the date, Lili Reinhart said that while he was supposed to be taking her home, she realized he was trying to take her back to his place instead, even though she was insistent that she be taken home. The actress said that in the car, she had a feeling that if they did get back to his place then, “something bad was going to happen.”

When Lili Reinhart confronted her co-worker after their date, he apparently told her that it was actually her fault, because he felt that she had led him on. According to her date, he thought that she was a more “sexual girl,” so she would be down for what he wanted.

I call this one: Fiona left Shrek, dyed her hair blonde and went to Vegas. pic.twitter.com/CJoyhWEQJR — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) September 25, 2017

Much like many of the other actresses and actors who have stepped forward about being sexually harassed, Lili Reinhart said that she stayed quiet about what happened because of the power that this person had while on set where they were working. She said that she did not think that people would believe her if she said anything, and at the same time, she also feels like she was too young to really know how to handle what was going on.

The Riverdale actress shared her story because she wanted people to know that she stands with all of the people who have come forward to say what has happened to them. Lili Reinhart wrapped up her statement of what happened to her by saying that “I believe in standing up for yourself as a woman and coming forward about sexual harassment.”

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images]