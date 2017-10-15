Scott Disick, Sofia Richie Dating: Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Ready To Marry Lionel Richie’s Daughter Soon?

After dating and partying with multiple women after his official split from Kourtney Kardashian, it appears that Scott Disick is now ready to settle down with just one woman — Sofia Richie. In fact, a new report claims that The Lord is finally changing his playboy ways to have a future with Lionel Richie’s young daughter.

Kourtney Kardashian has repeatedly said in the Keeping Up With The Kardashians series that there is no hope for Scott Disick to change his ways. The father-of-three has a longtime battle with alcohol abuse, which eventually cost him his relationship with the 38-year-old reality star.

However, after being spotted with one woman to another, it seems that Scott Disick has finally met the one.

When the 34-year-old self-proclaimed Lord was spotted with Sofia Richie during the Cannes Film Festival back in May, many thought that it was just another Bella Thorne-like hook-up. A few months later, the pair proved everyone wrong as they have been hanging out more and more and even spent a romantic getaway in Miami last month, where they were spotted kissing, canoodling, and just having a great time together.

Even though many were already judging their unlikely union, the 19-year-old model made her romance with Scott Disick Instagram official earlier this month.

Despite their 15-year age difference, it appears that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have a deeper connection than everyone had anticipated. As matter of fact, an insider recently revealed that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star “could see himself settling down and marrying her.”

A previous report revealed that Kourtney Kardashian was “sick to her stomach” after finding out about Scott Disick’s romance with a teenager. The source even went on to say that the eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is “repulsed” by his ex’ behavior and “embarrassed for him.”

Kourtney Kardashian is not the only one having some reservations with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s romantic relationship. The teen’s dad, Lionel Richie, is understandably worried about his daughter as well. The music legend has previously admitted that he was “scared to death” after learning that Sofia Richie is dating a much older man with a bad track record.

Despite her dad’s concerns, a report revealed that Sofia Richie is already falling hard for Scott Disick and believed that their relationship is the real deal. Surprisingly, the popular playboy also allegedly feels the same way.

