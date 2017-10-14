Sofia Richie Bans Scott Disick From Bella Thorne Interaction: Fears They’ll Hook Up Amid Romance?

Sofia Richie has been dating Scott Disick for quite some time now, and knowing his history with women, the 19-year-old has made it perfectly clear that she doesn’t want her beau to be talking with his exes.

Hollywood Life claims that right before Sofia Richie came into Scott’s life, the self-proclaimed sex addict was seeing Bella Thorne, whom he briefly dated for no more than two months, according to reports.

The interesting part, however, is that Disick still had Thorne’s number on his phone, a source reveals, leading Sofia Richie to have quite the stern reaction, telling the father-of-three to break all ties with the actress and delete her contact from his phone.

Sofia Richie doesn’t want Bella anywhere around Scott so long as she’s dating the 34-year-old party promoter. She genuinely sees herself having a future with him, and if that’s going to be the case, Richie has to lay down the law and let him know what she condones and what she doesn’t.

An insider close to the situation says that Scott loves how forceful the aspiring model is when it comes to other women who have been in and out of Disick’s life — she won’t let herself be one of them.

Sofia Richie seems very sure of herself, it’s insinuated. In a recent conversation, she allegedly told Kourtney Kardashian’s baby father that if he wasn’t going to block Thorne’s number from his mobile phone, she would leave him.

The supposed fact that Scott agreed to delete and block the number seems to show that the TV personality is serious about being in a relationship with Sofia Richie, especially after her father, Lionel, had revealed he was “terrified” about the romance, Page Six reports.

The newly-announced American Idol judge admitted that he doesn’t think much of the relationship between Sofia Richie and Disick, but there’s only so much one can do, and at this given point, he just has to be supportive of her decision.

With that said, there seems to be a respect level that Scott doesn’t want to cross, considering that Lionel Richie has been a longtime family friend to the Kardashians.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]