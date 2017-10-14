NBA Trade Rumors: Eric Bledsoe To Nuggets For Mudiay, Hernangomez, Arthur & First-rounder In Crazy Trade Deal

Eric Bledsoe has been frequently mentioned in various trade rumors in the past months and reports claimed that the Phoenix Suns are actively shopping the veteran point guard. According to the latest NBA rumors, the Suns could trade Bledsoe to the Denver Nuggets for Emmanuel Mudiay, Juancho Hernangomez, Darrell Arthur and an unprotected first-round pick.

Zach Lowe of ESPN reported that the Suns are listening to offers for Eric Bledsoe, Jared Dudley, and Tyson Chandler. Of all the three players, Bledsoe is considered as the most valuable trade asset. Most people also see him as the odd man out in Phoenix. His name was recently involved with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, the arrival of Dwyane Wade put an end on those speculations. Still, that does not mean that rumors will stop swirling around Bledsoe. Lowe recently listed his 32 crazy predictions for the 2017-18 NBA season and these include the trade that will send the 27-year-old point guard to the Denver Nuggets.

“Bledsoe would give Denver at least two plus defenders in its starting five. He’s not the cleanest fit on offense with Jokic, but he can adapt; a team relying on Bledsoe to run every possession isn’t going anywhere, anyway. He’s big enough to defend some wings and play alongside Jamal Murray, unlocking more small-ball lineups,” Lowe said.

In Lowe’s suggested trade scenario, the Suns will be trading Eric Bledsoe to the Nuggets for Emmanuel Mudiay, Juancho Hernangomez, Darrell Arthur, and an unprotected first round pick. This trade works on the ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine. If the deal proceeds, it will definitely help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

Bledsoe will undeniably be a big boost on the Nuggets’ backcourt where he’s expected to play as starting point guard. He also gives them another scoring option to lessen the burden on Nikola Jokic and Paul Millsap. In 66 games last season, Bledsoe posted career-highs 21.1 points and 6.3 assists while shooting 43.4 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from beyond the arc. With the potential arrival of Bledsoe, the Nuggets will not only strengthen their chance of returning to the playoffs but they can also be a major threat to all the “Super Teams” in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Mudiay and Juancho Hernangomez will be a great addition to the Suns, who are currently in the middle of a rebuilding process. Both young players fit the timeline of Devin Booker. Hernangomez has already shown his potential to become a superstar. But with the emergence of Nikola Jokic, Denver is obviously not the place where he can fully develop his skills.

As of now, there is no clear indication if the Suns and the Nuggets will proceed with the trade. However, it remains a big possibility that the Suns will find a way to unload Eric Bledsoe. Expect more trade rumors to circulate around Bledsoe until the February deadline.

[Featured Image by Christian Petersen/Getty Images]