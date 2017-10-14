Jeremy And Zach Roloff Bond Over Baby Ember And Jackson, Are The ‘LPBW’ Brothers Getting Closer?

It’s not surprising at all for Little People, Big World star Jeremy Roloff to fall madly in love with his daughter, Ember Jean Roloff. The newest addition to the reality TV family, after all, is incredibly adorable. As Ember’s newest photos and videos in her mommy and daddy’s Instagram Stories suggest, she is not only cute; she is also insanely fashionable.

Ember’s latest ensemble was a step away from her usual Always More baby line onesies. This time around, mommy Audrey dressed her up in pink overalls, a knitted headband, and, much to Jeremy’s pleasant surprise, furry baby boots. The entire outfit, paired with Ember’s calm disposition, was way too much for daddy Jeremy to handle.

“Whoa, look at those! Oh my goodness, the beating fist!”

Interestingly, Zach, Tori, and Jackson Roloff could also be seen in the video. Zach, for one, was also smiling at Ember as her daddy gushed over her. Based on the way he looked at his new niece, it seems like Zach is in love with the newest addition to the Roloff family as well. Tori seems to feel the same way towards Ember, with the LPBW star posting a photo with her niece in her Instagram Story.

Jeremy even poked fun at Zach and Jackson, who was hidden underneath Tori’s nursing cover obviously getting fed. At this point, Jeremy and Zach shared a brotherly moment, which ended with Tori cracking up at Jer’s joke.

“What’s up? Is that your little guy in there going down?”

Jeremy and Zach Roloff seem to have gotten a lot closer since Baby Ember’s birth. Prior to Ember’s arrival, Audrey and Jeremy and Zach and Tori gave the impression to their social media fans that they were leading vastly different lives.

Auj and Jer, for one, were mostly in the limelight with the couple incredibly active in the Beating 50 Percent and Always More community. Zach and Tori, on the other hand, seemed to be content being a simple married couple doing simple family activities.

In fact, just a few months ago, it was quite rare to see Jeremy and Zach’s families getting together for some fun photos and videos. It was mostly either just Zach, Tori, and Baby J, or just Jeremy and Audrey.

Since Ember’s arrival, however, the two young families seemed to have gotten a lot closer, or at least more open to sharing their moments together with their hundreds of thousands of social media followers.

If any, Ember Jean Roloff’s birth seems to have rekindled and strengthened the bond between Jeremy and Zach. For many Little People, Big World fans, such a development is something that is simply beautiful.

What do you think about Ember’s latest ensemble? Do you think Jeremy and Zach are getting closer than before? Sound off in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Instagram]