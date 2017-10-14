Bella Hadid Reportedly Wants To Date Drake, Friends Urging Her To Stay Away From Rapper

Bella Hadid reportedly hasn’t been in a relationship since breaking up with The Weeknd in November, but now it seems the model has her eyes on rapper Drake.

The “Hotline Bling” hitmaker reportedly threw Hadid a lavish birthday party earlier this week in New York, and to no surprise, he even covered all the expenses for her friends and family to have the time of their lives.

For a friend to go above and beyond to such a level had already left fans wondering if there was more to Bella Hadid and Drake than just friends.

According to Hollywood Life, Bella Hadid is definitely attracted to the Canadian artist and could even see herself being in a committed relationship with him.

They’ve been pals for a couple of years now, and whenever they get in each others company, they have a good time. It would make perfect sense to see the duo sharing a relationship with one another, the source mentions.

And while Bella Hadid would want to see where it goes, her friends have allegedly urged her to stay away from Drizzy, having branded him as a player that would most likely end up breaking her heart.

As revealed by Bella Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Foster, this month, the supermodel was devastated when she heard about her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd, dating her industry pal, Selena Gomez, ELLE UK reveals.

Their split was something that Bella Hadid hadn’t fully gotten over at the time she found out that her ex-boyfriend had already moved on with someone else. And to make matters worse, it was with someone she considered a friend.

Such a split is something that Bella wouldn’t want to go through again, and it doesn’t help that her close pals are telling her to stay away from Drake if she doesn’t want her heart broken again, but it seems as if Hadid can’t help having fallen for the rap superstar.

Bella and Drake have definitely grown closer in recent months, but neither one of them is confirming or denying reports that they are dating.

From what sources have claimed, the duo would definitely want to give it a try and see if being in a relationship could work for them better than being just friends.

[Featured Image by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images]