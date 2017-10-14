Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart Not Reuniting? Actor Reportedly Devastated Over Split From FKA Twigs

Twihards are hoping to see Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart reunite now that he has broken up with FKA Twigs. However, the chances of the Twilight co-stars getting back together are slim because the 31-year-old actor is reportedly not over his ex-girlfriend.

A source revealed to Hollywood Life that Robert is shocked and devastated over his split from FKA. It was allegedly hard for him to process everything that happened since they have been together for over three years and they used to be madly in love with each other. Unfortunately, the two started drifting apart thus leading to their breakup.

Pattinson reportedly tried to make it work with Twigs because he really loved her. He thought that by keeping their romance more private would help them have a long lasting relationship. However, his decision to create boundaries and not let people in their lives made it more difficult for them. The British heartthrob is allegedly crushed now that their engagement is off.

“He felt FKA was his soulmate and he is wondering if he will ever get it right,” an insider revealed. “He does feel like he has grown, matured, learned a lot about himself and what he wants thanks to her.”

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs already showed signs that there is trouble in their relationship. The two were rarely seen together for the past few months. The British heartthrob has been busy promoting his critically-acclaimed movie Good Time and working on his new film High Life while the 29-year-old singer continues to work on her sophomore album in London. She was also recently seen without her engagement ring, which was given to her by her boyfriend back in 2015.

According to The Sun, Robert got tired of their set up so he called off his engagement. Since they have been together since 2014, there are still strong feelings for each other. Unfortunately, things are not working for them as a couple so they had to let it go.

Some reports claim that another factor to Pattinson and Twigs’ breakup is Kristen Stewart. According to Life & Style, FKA was intimidated by Rob’s permanent bond with his ex-girlfriend. The former Hollywood couple broke up because of the 27-year-old actress’ affair with her director Rupert Sanders. Despite the cheating scandal, the exes were able to repair their friendship recently.

Robert reportedly reached out to Kristen for career advice, but that was the last straw for FKA. The English actor really thought that he would get married to his girlfriend of three years, but things have changed. He reconnected with Stewart so he can get some career advice, but his fiancée took it the wrong way.

The award-winning actress is currently dating Stella Maxwell, but she had recently started opening up her feelings which hinted signs of reconciliation with her ex-boyfriend. During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, Kristen Stewart admitted that she really loved Robert Pattinson whom she dated from 2009 to 2013.

“I’ve been deeply in love with everyone I’ve dated. Did you think I was faking it? I’ve always really embraced a duality. And really, truly, believed in it and never felt confused or struggling. I just didn’t like getting made fun of,” she said.

Kristen, who is openly bisexual, also claimed that she is open to dating men again. She even compared dating to eating grilled cheese because she confessed that she isn’t that kind of person who will eat that every day for the rest of her life. Her remark gave fans hope of seeing Kristen Stewart dating Robert Pattinson again, but this could only probably happen once the actor has moved on from FKA Twigs.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]