Eminem Running For President To Trump Donald In 2020 Election? Fans Freaking Out Over Rumor

Eminem has fans buzzing about the rumor that he could be running for election in the hopes of becoming president of the United States, it’s been alleged.

According to insiders, via Hollywood Life, Eminem’s freestyle rap, as televised at the BET Hip Hop Awards, was beyond controversial, as the mogul slammed Donald Trump for allegedly neglecting Puerto Rico to focus on players kneeling at the NFL instead.

Eminem’s rap was filled with context on things that have bothered him since Trump was elected last year, and it’s clear that the decision hasn’t given him a peace of mind.

Fans on social media were convinced after the airing of the Hip Hop Awards that there could be a chance Eminem would end up pulling a Kanye West moment and announce he’ll want to partake in the election.

While a lot of people seem to be behind the idea of having Eminem make vital decisions on behalf of all American citizens, Hollywood Life dishes that the Detroit native has no plans of doing such thing.

According to the outlet, Eminem has been beyond frustrated with how President Trump has been going about things that matter to the people of America the most, including the act of helping Puerto Rico.

You're going to want to tune into @bet tonight. #HipHopAwards 8pm ET A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on Oct 10, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

Many of Eminem’s fans are already running campaigns of their own to convince the “Mockingbird” hitmaker to at least see if he has a chance to go head to head with Trump and other candidates, but sources say that Eminem isn’t interested one bit.

He wants what’s best for the country, and having Trump as the president isn’t the right answer.

While he won’t be running during the election in 2020, Eminem will continue to hit Trump’s position in the White House until there’s an actual change of positivity for citizens, because right now, he’s not seeing anything good Donald has done, rumors claim.

WELCOME BOOGIE! Hit the link in bio for more on @ws_boogie and the @shadyrecords cypher Photo: @briankellyphoto A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on Oct 11, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

News of Eminem’s frustration with Trump being president comes just weeks after sources claimed the rapper is gearing up to put out a new album.

It’s unclear if the record could still be dropping this year, but Eminem has already finished working on the track list, so it’ll definitely be coming out soon.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]