Tiny Harris Working Out With Hot Personal Trainer: T.I. Jealous After Reconciling With Estranged Wife

Tiny Harris is working up a sweat in the gym with her personal trainer, but according to reports, her husband, T.I., isn’t too happy about it.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that the Xscape singer is working hard to look her best before she kicks off her anticipated national comeback tour with her group in just a few months; so working out is so important for Tiny Harris right now.

From what the insider gathers, Tiny only feels comfortable to hit the gym with one specific male personal trainer, who she has seen some incredible results with in the past.

It’s further mentioned that though Harris feels like she can only get her best results with this particular trainer, T.I. hates the idea of another man watching his wife working out — he would have preferred if it had been a girl.

The outlet claims that T.I. told Tiny Harris that he didn’t want her to work out with the trainer anymore, insinuating that the rapper was a little jealous over the idea that the two were spending so much time together.

Tiny Harris has been committed to looking her best before the tour, so it only makes sense that her personal trainer is right by her side, helping her get rock hard abs and a toned body before the shows kick off.

A source adds that Tiny Harris has been going behind T.I.’s back because she sees nothing wrong with what she’s doing.

She’s certainly not cheating on her husband, despite what the rapper might be thinking. She’s “taking a risk” by continuing to work with the personal trainer that she knows T.I. can’t stand, but this isn’t so much about him; she needs the best results before the tour, the source added.

There is a lot of trust issues circulating around Tiny Harris’ marriage right now, since the singer had initially filed divorce papers back in December over claims that T.I. had cheated on her.

Fans are puzzled to think that T.I. is accusing Tiny of now potentially cheating on him when she’s supposedly been faithful all along.

[Featured Image by Prince Williams/Getty Images]