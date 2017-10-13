Taylor Swift Just Let Some Lucky Fans Listen To The Whole ‘Reputation’ Album At Her House

Some very lucky fans got the chance to hear the entire Reputation album today alongside Taylor Swift herself. One hundred fans were given the surprise of a lifetime when they were invited to join the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer in her London home for a secret session, as reported by People.

This isn’t the first time that Taylor has given fans this honor. When her fifth album, 1989, debuted in 2014, she invited fans to many of her different homes to hear the album before its release.

The 27-year-old pop star has had a busy week surprising her fans, as she popped in on many of their livestreams on Instagram a few days ago. Last week she had an even bigger surprise for her fan Lara, when she showed up at her house with Patrick Alwyn (her boyfriend Joe’s younger brother). Lara was just expecting a package from Taylor and was stunned the see the singer at her front door.

Today she took it a step further by hosting 100 U.K. fans at her home in London. The group reportedly sat around her living room and listened to Reputation from start to finish. Taylor also posed for selfies and joked around with her new friends.

Many of these lucky Swifties took to Twitter and Instagram to freak out over the secret session, and their reactions are ecstatic to say the least. One sentiment many of the fans shared was their total joy that Taylor knew their names just based off their faces. It appears a lot of work was put into selecting these lucky fans and Taylor made sure to know them all personally.

“I’m crying,” was a sentiment shared by almost everyone who attended, while some admitted that Taylor had been stalking them for over a year on social media. The “Shake It Off” singer has always been extremely dedicated to her fans and made sure to invite her biggest supporters.

While these lucky fans expressed their excitement on social media, it appears they forgot to give their opinions on the album.

Reputation is Taylor’s sixth studio album and will drop on November 10. For now, fans can hear singles “Look What You Made Me Do” and “…Ready For It?” on most streaming platforms.

