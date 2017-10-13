Jenelle Evans’ Husband, David Eason, Threatens Fan On Facebook

Jenelle Evans and David Eason of Teen Mom 2 have been in some hot water since the last episode of the series aired, when they were shown ignoring Jenelle’s son, Kaiser, to take a “save-the-date” photo. Since then, several concerned fans have called child protective services (CPS) in their area, and some have even reached out to David himself.

One fan wrote to David via Facebook, letting him know that she was disgusted with his behavior toward his stepson, Kaiser. A Twitter user, who goes by the name DuhDude, sent a message to David letting him know that his behavior toward Jenelle Evans’ son is unacceptable.

“Does it make you feel like a man? You know, putting your hands on innocent children. Whom I might add aren’t even yours?” she wrote.

She closed the message calling him a “low-life piece of s**t,” which evidently struck a nerve for the father-of-three.

Instead of simply ignoring the message or blocking her immediately, he wrote a simple threatening response, that doesn’t necessarily make him appear less abusive than he did in the episode.

“I will f**k your mother straight up her a**.”

The user was then blocked, unable to respond to what he had stated.

I'm so glad to have you in my life. You want nothing but mommys attention all this time and it will never get old! Even tho some people may not give you the attention you deserve, I'm glad you have someone like David and our family to give you the love you need to grow up and show the same love to your own family some day. Never forget we will always be here for you when others may not be. I love you my precious little boy. ???????????????? A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Sep 28, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have been in hot water before over their treatment of Jenelle’s 3-year-old son, Kaiser. Previously, Jenelle was accused of throwing him into his seat on the premiere episode of this season, as she continued to yell at David while they got their things together to move.

She also left Kaiser in the car alone while he cried, and David has threatened to “put his nose in the corner” if he didn’t stop crying.

Fans were also concerned when they noticed bruises on Kaiser’s upper arms, but Jenelle Evans explained that he likes to take off his shoes at the top of the stairs, which somehow causes the bruises. Viewers, however, stated that the bruises were likely to come from his stepfather pulling him around and trying to get him out of the way.

While Teen Mom 2 viewers are concerned about Jenelle’s children, some are also concerned about Jenelle herself. During the most recent episode, she told her producer that she and David had a fight the day before. Not only did David deny this happened, but also took the liberty to yell at the producer for asking what had occurred.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]