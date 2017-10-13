Giovanni Ribisi Is Back For More Unobtainium In All Four ‘Avatar’ Sequels

Avatar‘s Giovanni Ribisi has officially signed on for the next four sequels of James Cameron’s masterpiece. The Unobtainium-loving executive of the Resources Development Administration has returned after being sent back to Earth at the end of Avatar.

Deadline broke the news today about Ribisi’s return as Parker Selfridge for all four films, but in what capacity is still in the air. The 42-year-old actor played the head honcho keen on doing whatever it took to get his company’s hands on the fictional element Unobtainium. However, he wasn’t necessarily the big bad of the film; that honor went to Colonel Miles Quaritch played by Stephen Lang.

Ribisi is just one of the many actors to confirm their role in the upcoming sequels which will play out over the next eight years. Zoe Saldana (Neytiri), Sam Worthington (Jake Sully), Joel David Moore (Norm Spellman), Sigourney Weaver (Dr. Grace Augustine), and Stephen Lang (Col. Miles Quaritch) will all reprise their iconic roles. It should be noted that Dr. Augustine and Colonel Quaritch both died in the first film, so their part in the next four installments should be very interesting.

Kate Winslet is one of the newest faces to the franchise and is only signed on for Avatar 2 currently. This will be her second time working with director James Cameron since Titanic debuted 20 years ago. Little is known about Winslet’s character so far, other than her name being Ronal.

Production officially began on September 25 in Manhattan Beach, California. Plot lines are unknown at this time, and fans can expect it to stay that way for years.

The four Avatar sequels already have their release dates, and fans won’t be getting a taste of No. 2 until December 18, 2020. The third installment will follow on December 17, 2021, followed by the fourth film three years later on December 20, 2024. The fifth and final (probably) Avatar film will hit theaters on December 19, 2025.

Avatar remains the highest grossing movie of all time, earning over $2.7 billion dollars worldwide on a $237 million budget. The four sequels already have a budget of $1 billion, with potential to rise quickly.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]