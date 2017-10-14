‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Dresses Up As A Cheerleader In Spite Of Rumored Tension At The Patch

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff found more than one reason to cheer up despite the rumored feud growing between her and Matt’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler.

Amy was all smiles as she donned a cheerleader costume and posed in front of the Roloff Farm 2017 Pumpkin Patch sign for a photograph. Amy also came with a pair of red, white, and blue pompoms as she welcomed the new weekend at the patch.

“Woohoo,” Amy said. “Another fun weekend at Roloff Farms Pumpkin Patch.”

Amy also took the opportunity to promote some of her products. The 53-year-old grandmother-of-two mentioned that she’s selling her famous pumpkin bread, pancake mix, and other goodies at the “pumpkin store” inside Roloff Farms.

Amy was actually wearing a dark blue and red Franklin High School cheerleader outfit, as one follower pointed out.

“I recognize that “F,” said the fan. “Go Patriots!! FHS 1980 alum.”

Amy herself is a graduate of Franklin High School and belongs to the class of 1980. It’s not clear, however, if Amy actually was in the cheerleading team during her high school days.

Many of her fans commended Amy for her cheerleader outfit. Others said they love her “cute” and “darling” costumes.

A certain follower said that she loves Amy’s spirit, which seems apt considering Amy is currently embroiled in a few family controversies.

Aside from the supposed rift between Amy and some members of the Roloff family, particularly Audrey, Amy also has to deal with Caryn, Roloff Farms’ former manager and Matt’s new lover.

Based on her latest social media posts, Amy seems content with how things are going at the farm. However, rumors persists that tension is growing between her and Caryn.

It was first reported that Amy did not appreciate how Caryn threw her weight around during the previous weekend at the patch. Another report recently surfaced saying Amy was left out of the surprise birthday party for Matt. Caryn apparently arranged a surprise celebration for Matt, who turned 56 on October 7.

In the photos shared by Tori from that weekend, Amy was intriguingly not among them. According to rumors, Caryn gathered the Roloff children and grandchildren, and even some farm hands for the surprise party. Caryn, however, did not invite Amy, who was left attending to guests at the farm.

Intentional or not, Amy in a cheerleader uniform is a great way to answer all the allegations regarding Amy and her relationship with other stars of Little People, Big World.

[Featured Image by Amy Roloff/Instagram]