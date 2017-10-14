‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jason Wants To Leave PC, Patient 6 And Sonny’s First Encounter

General Hospital spoilers for the week of October 16 will be full of mystery and suspense. It’s just a matter of time before the bomb involving Patient 6 (Steve Burton) hits Port Charles. Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) wants to leave his old life behind and start from scratch and just be happy with his family. Sam (Kelly Monaco) will also make a big leap, but some of these plans might hit a snag when they go face to face with Patient 6. Sonny (Maurice Benard) will also receive shocking news, and there are more clues which point out to Patient 6’s existence.

Jason Wants Out Of Port Charles

Jason Morgan woke up from his coma and it seems everything is right again. However, it seems like Jason is planning to run away from Port Charles soon. General Hospital spoilers tease that Jason is intent on taking a job in New York. Of course, he wants his family to be with him. Sam might also decide to be part of the media industry.

Meanwhile, Franco will continue to struggle against his nightmare. General Hospital spoilers tease there could be more secrets buried in Franco’s memories and it’s just a matter of time before puts the pieces together.

Blast From The Past

Next week on General Hospital, spoilers tease Sonny will receive some startling news. The teaser for Monday’s episode reveals Brick will break the news to Sonny that he is under surveillance. Patient 6 will also make his way to Port Charles, and GH spoilers tease one of his first stops will be Sonny’s place. Given how the mysterious patient knows his way around Jason Morgan’s old haunts, clues on his real identity are piling up. Unfortunately, Sonny won’t be in when Patient 6 drops in for a visit.

General Hospital spoilers make no mention of a direct meeting between Patient 6 and Sonny next week, but Sonny might get an eerie feeling. Patient 6 might leave some hints about his visit, which will remind the mob boss of how Jason used to be, or he might spot the man from a distance. Seeing Jason’s doppelganger might come as a shock, but Sonny might try to ignore the nagging feeling that something is up. After all, he will have some issues to deal with next week.

During the week of October 26, General Hospital spoilers tease that Sonny will listen to his gut feeling. Based on the time frame, it seems like Ava (Maura West) will be back to her old troublemaker ways. Ava and Patient 6 forget a connection while they were in Russia, and it would not be surprising if these two decide to communicate with each other.

Ava was curious as to who Patient 6 was, and General Hospital spoilers tease that Sonny might decide to dig deeper and connect the dots between the eerie feeling he has been getting for the past days. This might lead him to Patient 6. This could be the week when Sonny and Patient 6 will finally meet each other.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]