Is Jenelle Evans Really Quitting ‘Teen Mom 2’? Javi Marroquin Speaks Out

Javi Marroquin is weighing in on Jenelle Evans’ possible exit from Teen Mom 2.

During a new interview, the reality dad said that Evans and the other women of the show, nearly all of whom have threatened to quit the MTV reality series at one point or another, should be counting their blessings when it comes to Teen Mom 2 and the money that it provides their family.

“I’ve heard I want to quit since we started this. People need to be humble,” he told Radar Online on October 13.

As Javi Marroquin explained, Jenelle Evans and her co-stars control their own story. They know what they do when the cameras are rolling and they know they are being filmed. So, if they get a bad edit, as Jenelle Evans claimed to have received, they deserve it.

During this past Monday’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, was seen screaming at her middle child, 3-year-old Kaiser, whose father is Nathan Griffith, and during another scene, Kaiser begged for the couple to feed him.

Shortly after the episode aired, Jenelle Evans told her fans and followers on Instagram that she has decided that after Teen Mom 2 Season 8, she is “probably” quitting the show. As she told her audience, filming is no longer healthy for her and her family and she’s sick of MTV disrespecting her and her story.

A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Oct 12, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

Javi Marroquin has had his ups and downs on Teen Mom 2 due to his rocky relationship with his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, but overall, he seems to be happy with his role and appreciative to the network.

In addition to his role on Teen Mom 2, Javi Marroquin recently embarked on a couple of new business ventures with his former wife. As fans have likely heard, the former couple filmed the ninth season of WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp at the end of last year, and a short time later, they teamed up on a new book series, He Said, She Said, which is expected to be released sometime in the coming months.

To see more of Javi Marroquin, Jenelle Evans, their families, and their co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry Leah Messer, and Briana DeJesus, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by JMA/STAR MAX/IPx]