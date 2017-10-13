‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Devon Rethinks His Split With Hilary — ‘Hevon’ Back On?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal that Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) begins to rethink his split from Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan). Devon can’t help but sense that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) is pulling away from him. He begins to wonder if it was a mistake to break things off with Hilary.

According to Soap Central, Mariah and Devon’s issues may have nothing to do with her attraction to Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). Instead, the likely culprit is Devon, who can’t stop staring and talking to his ex-wife, Hilary.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Hilary hasn’t changed at all. If they decide to give their relationship another try, Hilary will still be up to her old shenanigans, which would drive a wedge between them yet again. If Hil hasn’t changed, why would Devon want to reconcile?

Devon sees Hilary in a different light. Instead of hoping she’s changed, he now sees that she has been scheming since the day she arrived in Genoa City. Young and the Restless spoilers point out that that is who Hilary is, and nothing will change that. At this point, he has to either move on entirely or accept her for who she is.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Hilary is the type of person that knows what she wants out of life and goes after it. Of course, he realizes that she often uses manipulation to get ahead. In the past, Devon wondered if Hilary was trying to fool or use him in some way. Young and the Restless spoilers state that he now realizes that is not the case. Devon can’t deny that he would like to be with Hilary. Everyone can see that they still are very much in love. However, the question is, can Devon overlook Hilary’s manipulative ways?

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Devon is considering his options with Hilary. He wonders if he loves Hilary enough to overlook the negative qualities? Right now, Devon is in the first stages of accepting that he loves Hilary and would like to get back together. What will happen next between them? Will they get back together during November sweeps?

Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

