‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Proves Her Son Is A ‘Mama’s Boy’ In Adorable Instagram Video

Chelsea Houska’s son, Watson, may not be able to talk quite yet, but he knows he’s a “mama’s boy.”

On October 11, the Teen Mom 2 star shared an adorable video with her fans and followers on Instagram in which her 8-month-old son was seen nodding his head after being asked if he was a “mama’s boy.”

“That’s right! Mamas boy… Sorry [Cole Deboer],” Chelsea Houska wrote in the caption of her video clip.

Chelsea Houska welcomed son Watson Cole DeBoer on January 25, 2017, just months after tying the knot in a small wedding ceremony in South Dakota surrounded by a group of family members and friends. The child’s birth also came just one day after Houska’s Teen Mom 2 co-star, Jenelle Evans, welcomed her third child, daughter Ensley Jolie Eason, with her now-husband, David Eason.

Chelsea Houska is also mom to 8-year-old Aubree, who she shares with Adam Lind. As Teen Mom 2 fans may have noticed, Lind has distanced himself from MTV cameras in recent months and when it comes to his time with Aubree, it is unclear if he sees her without the supervision of his parents.

Throughout the currently airing season of Teen Mom 2, Adam Lind’s alleged drug use has been a topic of discussion and online, Lind has stayed quiet on his known social media profiles.

A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

Since welcoming her second child earlier this year, Chelsea Houska has been sharing tons of family photos of herself, Cole DeBoer, Aubree, and Watson, and when it comes to Aubree and Watson’s time together, it is clear that their bond is strong.

In another recent video on Instagram, Aubree was seen playing with her baby brother, who was heard giggling at her antics.

As for the future expansion of their family, Chelsea Houska has expressed interest in having more children with Cole DeBoer on episodes of Teen Mom 2, and weeks ago, as she adjusted to being a mother of two, Houska admitted to having baby fever on Twitter.

To see more of Chelsea Houska, her family, and her co-stars, including Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

