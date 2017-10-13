Carolina Panthers Fan Fight Video: Man Punched In Face By Fan Who Wouldn’t Sit Down In Front Of Him

A disturbing Carolina Panthers fan fight video is making the rounds online which shows a bloody incident in the stands at an NFL game. The altercation occurred during the Panthers’ home game on Thursday night as they took on the Philadelphia Eagles. The two teams played in a contest which featured back-and-forth scores and then an attempted comeback by the home team in the final quarter. However, the fight that broke out in the stands is now coming to the attention of other fans, the Carolina Panthers organization, and the NFL. It involves a younger fan punching a 62-year-old man in the face after they had words.

The fight video was posted to Instagram and other social media sites overnight. It features disturbing content which is graphic in nature. In the video clip, shouting is heard between a fan and his girlfriend and people seated behind them. At one point, the younger male fan wearing a Cam Newton Panthers jersey punches the older man behind in the face several times. Several other people in the stands try to break things up and stop the fight. The older man is seen holding his bloodied face and someone is heard yelling about “security.” As far as what caused the violent outburst, there is at least one account that has been given so far.

The report from the Charlotte Observer indicates that the fan who posted the video online was asked about the incident. He gave a firsthand account saying the younger man in the Cam Newton jersey and his girlfriend had been standing up for the “entire game” in front of the older man. Reportedly, the two had words before the younger fan in the Panthers jersey began throwing punches. The younger man’s girlfriend is also heard yelling as part of the argument.

As of this report, there weren’t any official reports of any arrests made in the Carolina Panthers fan incident. The NFL Network‘s Ian Rappaport tweeted that the National Football League is now in contact with Panthers security to investigate the incident. Rapport’s tweet added that the NFL said, “We take all of these very seriously.”

WATCH: Panthers fan leaves man bloodied with punches to the face https://t.co/Yf2ysDoo5C pic.twitter.com/PExVEjYZ9l — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 13, 2017

A more recent story from the Washington Post indicated that the fan who punched the 62-year-old man sitting behind him had been identified. A statement was also released from Carolina Panthers Executive director of Risk Management Lance Emory.

“We have reviewed video tape of the incident and have identified the perpetrator. We are working with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department to pursue charges to the fullest extent of the law.”

The Carolina Panthers ended up losing the Thursday night football game 28-23 to the visiting Philadelphia Eagles. The game featured a finish that went into the final minutes of the fourth quarter with Carolina unable to complete a comeback in their home stadium.

[Featured Image by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images]