Pink Admits She And Husband Carey Hart Went A Year Without Sex

Pink is letting it all out in a brand new interview, revealing details about her marriage most spouses wouldn’t dream of doing. The “What About Us” singer admitted she and husband Carey Hart went a year without having sex, among many other shocking revelations she was brave enough to tell the world.

The 38-year-old singer spoke with the Guardian and dished on everything from her marriage and career to bullying. Pink (born Alecia Moore) explained her various of ups and downs with Hart over the years and was extremely candid. She says some days she looks at Hart with love and affection, and other days she seems him in a completely different light, admitting she doesn’t even like him.

The singer then goes on to say she bounces back from those bad days immediately and feels like they are better than ever. It appears to be a vicious circle for the pop-rock singer, as the bad times come again sooner rather than later.

“Then you’ll go through times when you haven’t had sex in a year. Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Does he want me?”

Pink is extremely vulnerable in her interview, giving inspiration to anyone in a relationship who has seen tough times. She proclaims that “monogamy is work,” but if people in those relationships are willing to put in that work, everything turns out good.

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Aug 27, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT

Pink married Hart in 2006, but the couple announced their separation two years later. Their split was the inspiration for her album Funhouse, which led with the single “So What,” which detailed some of the reasons for their break-up. Thankfully, in 2009, the couple was back on and have been together ever since. They share two children together, Willow Sage (6) and Jameson Moon (10 months).

The “Blow Me One Last Kiss” singer also touched on motherhood and how it has changed her perspective on everything in life. She remembers when she was the troublemaker at a young age and wasn’t allowed over to her friend’s houses because of her terrible attitude. She says now it’s amazing when mothers come up to her saying how proud they are that their daughters look up to her.

Pink’s newest album, Beautiful Trauma, is out now and is the singer’s seventh LP. She’ll be following the release of her album with her tour of the same name in March of next year.

