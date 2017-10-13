‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Makes A Deal With Bill, Pushes For What Is Best

This week things are really going to heat up on The Bold and the Beautiful. Steffy has made it really clear that she isn’t okay with how much Liam is helping Sally Spencer and she isn’t going to hold back. Liam feels guilty about what happened to her building and her business even though he wasn’t the one who caused all of the problems. She Knows shared spoilers for the upcoming week and how things are going to go on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Steffy and Bill have been doing a lot of talking about what is going on. It turns out that she is going to think that he needs to admit to some guilt in their situation. This week, Steffy will end up making some kind of deal with Bill, but the spoilers aren’t out yet about what deal they will make. It is going to take a lot for him to get back into the good graces of Liam, though. Bill wants to be back in charge, but Liam has actually threatened to turn him into the police. He was mad enough at his dad that he even had a dream about how it would have happened if he had turned him in.

Something is also going on with Justin this week. Liam is going to warn him, but Bill really appreciates the effort he is putting in right now. Steffy is going to push and try to do what is right for their family. Bill is also going to pay Ken to hack into Spencer’s computer files. He may be looking for old stuff or trying to figure out what Liam is doing now that he has taken over and is in charge. Liam has really changed things up a lot since he took over. The employees are a lot happier, but he could be spending a bit too much money.

Liam finds himself facing Bill's wrath about Brooke & their marital problems. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/e1trQvPcuO #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/IzNAL0YkyC — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 12, 2017

