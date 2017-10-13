Minka Kelly Comes Forward With Her Own Incident With Harvey Weinstein

Minka Kelly is the latest actress to open up about an incident with Harvey Weinstein following the embattled producer’s sexual harassment scandal.

Taking to Instagram, Kelly wrote about Weinstein propositioning her and her decision to remain silent about Weinstein’s behavior.

According to Kelly, she and Weinstein first met at in industry party. The next day, Weinstein contacted Kelly’s agent for a meeting. Like many others who have come forward, Kelly says Weinstein wanted to meet at his hotel room. This made Kelly uncomfortable, so they met at the hotel restaurant with an assistant instead. But after just minutes, Weinstein asked the assistant to leave so they could be alone.

Weinstein then proceeded to say, according to Kelly, “I know you were feeling what I was feeling when we met the other night” and offered her “a lavish life filled with trips around the world on private planes etc. IF I would be his girlfriend.”

“All I knew was not to offend this very powerful man and to get out of the situation as quickly as possible,” Kelly wrote.

She told Weinstein that she wanted to “keep things professional” and he told her not to say anything about what just happened. Kelly did the only thing she could think of at the time: She agreed, thanked him for meeting with her, and left.

Kelly told her agent what happened with Weinstein right away, and they both agreed it was best not to offend the powerful producer and to just get out of the situation.

“Neither of us were that surprised as this wasn’t far off from the day-to-day bullsh-t of being an actress,” Kelly wrote.

Now that all the allegations against Weinstein have come out, though, Kelly says she feels bad for staying silent like Weinstein told her to and for being “complicit in protecting his behavior.” But Kelly, like many women, didn’t know what to do at the time and just wanted to get out of a bad situation as gracefully as possible.

Many victims are asked why they don’t come forward sooner, but Kelly’s Instagram post shows how hard it is to speak up against someone in power and how even the need to be polite can keep someone from speaking up.

Kelly went on to say that Weinstein is just an example of a bigger problem, but the more women and men speak up about sexual harassment in Hollywood, the less this kind of behavior will be allowed.

As Deadline notes, Kelly did have a professional relationship with The Weinstein Co. She played Jackie Kennedy in Lee Daniels’ The Butler.

Kelly, of course, is just the latest actress to come forward about Weinstein since the bombshell news about his sexual harassment first came out. Dozens of women, including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Rose McGowan, and Ashley Judd, have claimed that they were sexually harassed or worse by Weinstein. And now more and more people like Blake Lively, Terry Crews, James Van Der Beek, and more are coming forward about Weinstein and sexual harassment in Hollywood in general.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]