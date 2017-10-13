‘Shahs’ Star Asa Soltan Is Exaggerating Post-Baby Weight Loss, According To Top Trainer

Shahs of Sunset star Asa Soltan Rahmati is coming under intense scrutiny after posting post-baby weight photos of herself online. Now, a top Hollywood trainer has come forward and says her weight-loss declaration is far-fetched.

In an Instagram post the 41-year-old star posted last week, Asa explained she lost all of her baby weight in the first week after giving birth. She states she only gained 18 pounds during her pregnancy, which she explains was just her baby and some fluids. Now, the Persian priestess is claiming she weighs 10 pounds less than she did before she even got pregnant to begin with.

She attributes her weight loss to breastfeeding, which she also refers to as “liquid gold.” The Bravo star doesn’t diet, which is causing fans of the show — and trainers in general — to question if her numbers really add up in such a short amount of time.

Monte Cox of MonteCoxBody.com spoke with Radar Online to spill the details on Asa’s apparent miracle weight loss. Cox says it’s not impossible for her numbers to be true, but he has no clue how she could achieve such results without dieting. The personal trainer goes on to say he’s helped women lose post-baby weight before, and an eight-pound weight loss in one week is something he has never seen.

Cox also expresses how dangerous it is to lose that much weight so quickly, especially in the week after having a baby. The trainer noted that doctors suggest a half-pound weight loss per week after having a child, and that can be achieved with dropping 500 calories from your diet.

The only way Asa could achieve such results would be to crash diet and “do cardio three to four times a day,” Cox proclaims. He feels there is no way she could have lost that much weight so quickly just walking around, and it seems like followers of Asa feel the same way. While many fans commented with heartfelt congratulations, others were questioning the validity of her claims.

Asa has already been under fire from the rest of her Shahs castmates for being inauthentic regarding how she got pregnant. Her “miraculous” pregnancy was questioned by Mercedes “MJ” Javid, Golnesa Gharachedaghi, Shervin Roohparvar, Mike Shouhed, and Reza Farahan all season long. Asa claimed to have gotten pregnant naturally, while her castmates felt this wasn’t the case. The truth behind her pregnancy is still in the air, but hopefully, fans can see the truth come out during the reunion night.

The season finale of Shahs of Sunset airs this Sunday on Bravo at 8 p.m. EST.

