‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Will Nick And Victor Finally Call A Truce?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal that Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) hopes donating all his money to charity will prevent his father from any more revenge shenanigans. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) has been determined to make Nick pay for going against him. Will Victor see that Nick doesn’t want to fight anymore?

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) hopes that Nick’s grand gesture will fend off any more Newman wars, but she has her doubts. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nikki will urge her ex-husband to end the feud so the family can get along. In the past, Victor has been unwilling to let his tiff with Nick go. His goal was to make his son see how much he needed him and demonstrate that he could wreak havoc in his life if he so wanted.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nick encounters another problem during the week of October 16. Sharon (Sharon Case) isn’t happy with Nick’s decision to give all his money away to charity and worried that it was an impulsive move. According to Soap Opera Digest, Nick explains that he knows exactly what he’s doing and begs her to trust his judgment. Nick admits that he is “somewhat” concerned about how his family will react to his charity plan.

Meanwhile, Noah (Robert Adamson) has his own concerns about his dad giving away his inheritance money. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Noah questioned whether they would be able to expand The Underground without his money. Nick assured his son that they would continue with the expansion, but it may just take a little longer. Noah seemed okay with his dad’s answer.

After Sharon and Noah pressured Nick to make things right with his dad, he goes to the Top of the Tower to hash it out with his father. Nick wants to call a truce with his dad. It’s not about being afraid of what Victor dishes out. Instead, it’s more he sees how their feud is affecting the rest of the family.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick tells his father he decided to donate his money to a charity that helps orphaned children, knowing that is a cause dear to his dad’s heart. Will Victor soften his stance against Nick? Can they call a truce and end the never-ending tension between them?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Carrie Nelson/Shutterstock]