‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Rumor: Kylo Ren And Rey As The First Grey Jedi?

Ever since the release of the shocking full trailer for Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi a few of days ago, a surplus of speculations and theories have emerged.

The twist at the end of the clip has many second-guessing the journey of Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), including well-known pop culture watcher and YouTuber Charlie Schneider (also known as Emergency Awesome).

The final moments in the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer saw Kylo Ren seemingly offering to help Rey find her place in the galaxy. It is believed that it was edited to mislead fans, but it still suggested that the destiny of the two are intertwined and are bound to change in big ways in the sequel.

Charlie believes that it is possible that instead of the two battling it out, they could end up teaming up together in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and plot their own journey in learning the ways of the Force.

The YouTuber suggests that the two might get together because the mentors they look up to are not who they expect them to be. Ridley has always pointed out in the past that Luke (Mark Hamill) does not turn out to be the hero her character has been hearing stories about when she meets him in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

As revealed in the Episode 8 trailer and was even teased before in leaks, Luke is hesitant in teaching Rey after Ben Solo went rogue and the fact that she has incredible Force power even in its rawest form.

The scavenger from Jakku has felt this power awaken inside of her and has chosen to seek training and help from Luke in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but the old Jedi master denies her of that, which Charlie says could lead to a feeling of helplessness in Rey that could lead to anger, which breeds the dark side.

On Kylo Ren’s part, it is speculated that he will not have the guts to kill his mother, Leia (Carrie Fisher), urging the ancient Sith to do the job for him in Star Wars: The Last Jedi to teach him a lesson and to fully unlock his dark side potential. However, this is expected to only lead to him further back into the light.

Charlie believes that Rey and Kylo Ren will together in Star Wars: The Last Jedi seek to understand the Force themselves and try to balance the light and dark side from inside of them instead of just inclining into one and banishing the other and without their mentors dictating everything or holding them back.

This could allow the two to discover the possibility of becoming the Grey Jedi, those who see no dark or light side in the Force. If this will be the case, Kylo Ren and Rey could end up being the first of this kind in the Star Wars feature films.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi hits theaters December 15.

[Featured Image by Disney/Lucasfilm]