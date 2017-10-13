Isla Fisher Confirms ‘Wedding Crashers 2’ Is Happening Despite Intense Secrecy

Isla Fisher may be in hot water after confirming there will be a Wedding Crashers 2 last night on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live. The comedy sequel has been very hush-hush, and fans have been speculating whether it would happen at all. However, it seems they finally have their answer.

Isla appeared on WWHL with Andy Cohen last night to promote her new children’s book Marge in Charge, but a caller into the show was only interested in her upcoming movie. Isla explained she had already gotten into trouble once by opening up about the film during a Today show interview almost a year ago, and hinted she would probably be in trouble again after the question. She blamed her nonchalance on her “poor impulse control” and laughed it off.

The Australian actress found out about the sequel after bumping into Vince Vaughn at a party. He dropped the hint to her that the movie was a go, but Isla didn’t realize this information was top secret. She also explained she has not seen anything yet in writing, and doesn’t know much other than word-of-mouth information but confirmed it was in the works. She went on and expressed how excited she was to see where all the characters would be 10 years down the road.

Wedding Crashers debuted in 2005 and earned over $285 million at the worldwide box office, making it the 14th highest grossing R-rated movie of all time. The film starred Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson, Rachel McAdams, Isla Fisher, Christopher Walken, and the then-unknown Bradley Cooper. There’s no word yet on the sequel’s cast, but it appears Vince and Isla have confirmed their roles.

Sarah Silverman joined her red-headed pal on the show and laughed as Isla spilled the beans yet again. During the duo’s interview, Isla explained she would never have made it in Hollywood without Sarah’s help. Isla was gracious as she bragged on Sarah and the moment she got her big break. Sarah recommended Isla for a show called Pilot Season on the now-extinct Trio cable network. Garry Shandling was also involved in the project and took Sarah’s advice, and as Isla explains, the rest is history!

