Mark Cuban ‘Seriously Considering’ Running For President Of The United States

Looks like Donald Trump is gonna have some serious competition in 2020. Mark Cuban, the Dallas Mavericks owner and shark on Shark Tank is “seriously considering” running as an independent candidate for the 2020 presidential election, as reported by USA Today.

Cuban attended a business conference earlier this month in Atlanta, where he touched on the subject. Cuban, who has been very vocal about his disapproval of Donald Trump as president of the United States since Trump began his campaign, said that he’d like a smaller government.

“Maybe I run as an independent… I don’t know. I’m for smaller government. I think there is a healthcare solution.”

Part of the reason why he’s looking at running is that he thinks leaders should take responsibility for their actions, instead of placing blame on third parties, like congressmen.

Being married might stop the billionaire from running, though.

“If I was single, I’d definitely be running,” he said. At the same time, he did say it was something he was “seriously considering.”

The shark has also said it before. Back in March, during a talk at South by Southwest, he didn’t rule out possibly running a presidential campaign for 2020, but he didn’t confirm it, either.

“I’ve got a lot of time to decide, and we’ll see what happens.”

Even before his talk at South by Southwest, he hinted at a possible presidential campaign back in February at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, where he wore the number 46 in his uniform.

Right after the game, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to express how he felt about Cuban and the possibility of him running for president in 2020.

I know Mark Cuban well. He backed me big-time but I wasn't interested in taking all of his calls.He's not smart enough to run for president! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2017

The Dallas Mavericks owner was a very vocal supporter of Hillary Clinton, endorsing her for president back in August of 2016, when she still had a very high chance of becoming the next president. At the endorsement event in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Cuban said that Donald Trump “scared him.”

“Donald, initially, I really hoped he would be something different, that as a businessperson, I thought there was an opportunity there.”

The fact that he thought Donald Trump might be a different candidate because of his background as a business mogul leads everyone to believe that Mark Cuban will run for president, even though he doesn’t have a career in politics. Watch out for Mark Cuban, as you might be looking at the 46th president of the United States.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]