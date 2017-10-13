Kailyn Lowry Weighs In On Jenelle Evans ‘Probably’ Quitting ‘Teen Mom 2’: ‘I Don’t Care What Jenelle Does’

Kailyn Lowry recently heard about Jenelle Evans’ statement about quitting Teen Mom 2 ahead of Season 9, and she’s not convinced that her allegations against MTV are true.

During a new interview, the mother of three, who has endured a number of conflicts with Jenelle Evans in the past, addressed her co-star’s recent claims that suggest she and her co-stars have been treated like they are caged animals starring in a freak show.

“We all feel differently. I have to disagree with her about her statement about MTV,” Kailyn Lowry explained to People Now on October 12.

As Kailyn Lowry explained, she doesn’t think that Evans would have stuck with the show for eight years if she was so mistreated and misrepresented by the network. After all, she has to sign new contracts when it comes to the new seasons, and if things were truly horrible behind-the-scenes, one would imagine that she would refuse to do so.

Later in her interview with People Now, Kailyn Lowry was asked about what she thought Jenelle Evans should do.

In response, she said, “I don’t care what Jenelle does.”

Kailyn Lowry has taken issue with MTV’s edits in the past, and recently, she took aim at the network’s official Twitter page after they seemingly joked about Kaiser begging for Evans and her husband, David Eason, to feed him. As fans may have noticed, Lowry fired back at MTV after the post was shared by saying that there was nothing funny about the scene.

A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Oct 10, 2017 at 1:23am PDT

In other Kailyn Lowry news, the mother of three has been quite busy in recent weeks as she continues to promote the upcoming ninth season of WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, in which she stars alongside her former husband, Javi Marroquin. Most recently, the busy mom traveled to New York City to appear at the premiere of the new show, and during her visit to the Big Apple, she participated in numerous interviews, including her interview with People Now earlier this week.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans, their families, and their co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and Briana DeJesus, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]