Prince William Praises Kate Middleton As She Is Mommy Shamed After Her First Public Appearance

Along with Prince William, Kate Middleton made her first public appearance this week after announcing her pregnancy over a month ago; and even though the Duchess looked radiant in a light blue dress, the internet trolls came out in full force to shame the expectant mother.

Middleton was forced to cancel all of her public appearances during the last few weeks because she is suffering from severe morning sickness, known as hyperemesis gravidarum. However, once she finally appeared at a reception to honor World Mental Health Day, some people were not impressed with the size of her baby bump.

According to The Sun, fans flooded Kensington Palace’s Instagram account with shameful comments about the Duchess of Cambridge.

One fan wrote, “I thought she was pregnant?” While another added, “I can’t believe she’s prego, she looks too thin.” Another added, “Doesn’t even look pregnant. Ugh. Why is she so perfect?”

However, many came to Kate Middleton’s defense, with one person claiming that the Duchess was farther along than her and looked stunning, and another posted that she had also dealt with hyperemesis gravidarum and thought it was amazing that Middleton made an appearance because she must be in a lot of pain.

The Duke of Cambridge and @StephenFryActually spoke about the enormous progress of mental health charities in recent years. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Oct 10, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

No one knows exactly how far along the Duchess is in her pregnancy, but it’s possible she is still in her first trimester. A pregnancy announcement may have come early due to Middleton being forced to cancel appearances. Normally, she would have waited until after the first three months to make an announcement.

Some fans speculated that her light blue dress and Prince William’s blue tie were hints that the royal couple is expecting a boy. But, if she is less than 12-weeks along, they wouldn’t yet know the sex of their baby.

This will be the third child for the Duke and Duchess, joining older brother Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

The Duchess of Cambridge also met guests, many of whom have been working in the mental health sector for years. The reception recognises the progress of these organisations who are determined to raise awareness of mental health issues. #WorldMentalHealthDay A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Oct 10, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

Both William and Kate were at the reception, and they were joined by Prince Harry. Cafe Mom reported that the Duke spoke about the problems British communities and families were facing when it came to mental health and praised his wife for starting an amazing charity.

Prince William also acknowledged Harry for realizing that helping veterans with physical injuries wasn’t enough, but that there was also a need for emotional and mental support.

Prince Harry speaks to representatives from mental health charities attending the reception tonight at Buckingham Palace for #WorldMentalHealthDay. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Oct 10, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

[Featured Image by WPA Pool/Getty Images]