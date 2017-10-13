Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Enjoy A Date Night At Los Angeles’ Universal Studios

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd didn’t let the rain in Los Angeles get in the way of a date night earlier this week.

As Gomez continues to film her new movie with Woody Allen, she and her musician beau, who is currently in the midst of his “Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour,” stepped out in Hollywood for a fun night at Universal Studios, where a number of fans caught them on video.

On October 13, Hollywood Life shared details of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s night out, revealing that the couple also stopped by the Halloween Horror Nights attraction. The outlet also revealed that one particular fan got a glimpse of The Weeknd wearing a rain poncho as he and Gomez prepared to board a ride.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were last seen together in New York City, where they are rumored to be sharing an apartment. As fans will recall, Selena Gomez took to her Instagram account last month and shared a photo of herself and her boyfriend enjoying a meal with friends. In the photo, she was seen smiling at the camera as the “Hills” singer looked off in the distance.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have been dating since earlier this year. As fans may recall, the couple first confirmed their romance publicly at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Sep 5, 2017 at 12:09am PDT

Prior to her relationship with The Weeknd, Selena Gomez was involved in an on-again-off-again romance with Justin Bieber, while The Weeknd was dating model Bella Hadid.

Although Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have been known to reconcile from time to time, ever since they publicly came to blows on Instagram last August, they’ve been seemingly keeping their distance from one another as Gomez enjoys The Weeknd and Bieber reportedly enjoys new girlfriend Paola Paulin.

While Selena Gomez and The Weeknd haven’t spoken much about their romance, they have been sharing photos of one another on social media from time to time and have also made a couple of red carpet appearances in New York City.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]