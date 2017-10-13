Ivana Trump Takes More Jabs At Melania Trump As ‘First Lady’ Feud Continues

Ivana Trump isn’t backing down from her “first lady” comments in which she claimed that Melania Trump isn’t the first lady — she is. It all began when Ivana “joked” on Good Morning America earlier this week that she’s “basically the first lady” and avoids calling her ex-husband at the White House to spare making Melania “jealous.” Melania’s response came just hours afterward when her spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, issued a statement from the White House calling Ivana “attention-seeking” and making “self-serving noise.”

On Friday, Ivana Trump responded to Melania Trump’s reaction on The Wendy Williams Show. E! News had a recap of the segment. On the show, Ivana essentially repeated what she stated on GMA, saying she’s “technically ‘First Lady Trump'” and that Melania needs to “get over it.”

“I tell you, I’m technically ‘First Lady Trump,’ I was first wife. I don’t know what is Melania’s problem. She just have to get over it. She is First Lady of America but I’m First Lady Trump, excuse me, and have three grown-up kids.”

Despite the statement issued by Melania, Ivana appears more emboldened to say she’s the first lady. It’s evident these two women are busy sticking their tongues out at each other in light of the public feud that is shocking the nation this week. It’s unprecedented for a first lady of the United States to engage in a public dispute with her husband’s ex. As the world knows, there’s been no president in the U.S. like Donald Trump. Same is true for the first lady and first children.

Donald Trump’s ex-wife Ivana Trump and current wife, Melania Trump, are publicly feuding over the “first lady” title https://t.co/mpK9Eed2iE pic.twitter.com/hL4jGphtFm — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) October 9, 2017

If Melania Trump thought the statement would shut down Ivana Trump, she’s sadly mistaken. When Trump’s ex-wife was asked about the White House statement, Ivana acted baffled at the reaction.

“I have no idea why she did it, ’cause I never said I’m ‘First Lady of America.’ Better her than me, frankly, you know.”

Radar Online published a report on Thursday with a source alleging that Ivana is so “livid” at Melania’s statement, she’s threatening to “blacklist” her in New York society. The source claims that Ivana called the president “screaming” at him demanding for Melania to apologize for “overreacting” to her first lady remarks. The insider added that Ivana didn’t intend for it to be interpreted so seriously.

How long will the feud between Ivana Trump and Melania Trump last? Will President Trump’s wife release another statement following the latest jabs she’s taken from the mother of his three grown children? President Trump hasn’t entered the fray and is most likely letting Melania handle this one on her own.

[Featured Image by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images]