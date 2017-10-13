‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: November Sweeps Kicks Off With Graham’s Murder, Dina Pushed Over The Edge?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal that Dina (Marla Adams) will take the Graham (Max Shippee) situation into her own hands. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) exposed Graham as a manipulative monster who is only after Dina’s (Marla Adams) money. Y&R spoilers state that Dina has depended on Graham since her Alzheimer’s diagnosis but may have to look into other options.

On Monday’s Young and the Restless episode, Ashley will find her mother unconscious in her hotel room. She will rush her to the hospital. Once Dina comes to, she will likely tell her children that the last thing she remembers is arguing with Graham and waking up in the hospital. It will put the Abbotts on a hunt to bring Graham down, by any means necessary.

After Graham has a few hours to think about what happened, he decides to offer Dina an apology. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that he knows that Dina could change her will, which means he would get nothing from her estate. The con artist will likely apologize not only for upsetting her but for scheming against Ashely.

The big question seems to be, will Dina accept Graham’s apology? Young and the Restless spoilers suggest Dina’s situation is complicated and it’s possible she will, if for no other reason but to keep her health condition a secret from her kids.

According to TV Insider, even if Dina’s accepts Graham’s apology at first, things will take a deadly turn by the end of October. Dina could feel forced to play nice with Graham and hatch a plan later to deal with him and his lies.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Graham has been Dina’s companion for many years. It’s possible for the time being that she will trick him into thinking that everything is okay between them, only to turn on him when the time is right.

New Y&R spoilers suggest that Dina will try to kill Graham to protect her children from Graham’s vengeance. She may worry that his revenge scheme isn’t over and figure murdering the con artist is the only way. Marla Adams, the actress who plays Dina, teased that something dark happens to Graham on the Halloween episode. Apparently, whatever happens, it brings the Abbotts closer to Dina. It certainly sounds like Dina may take matters with Graham into her own hands. Do you think Marla will try to kill Graham to protect Ashley and Jack (Peter Bergman)?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]