‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Steve Burton Confirmed Three-Year Contract, Does Billy Miller Have ‘GH’ Future?

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Stone Cold Jason and current Jason’s storyline seems to have just gotten more interesting. For months, there have been two sides in the GH camp: Team Steve Burton and Team Billy Miller, but nobody seemed to have thought further than who is going to be revealed as the real Jason Morgan. Now that Steve has confirmed he has signed a three-year contract with the ABC soap opera, what will become of Billy Miller? Does the fact that he signed such a long-term contract indicate that he is indeed the real Jason Morgan?

Celeb Dirty Laundry reports that having both actors on board the soap will cost them a lot of money. Tying Steve Burton down to a three-year contract seems pretty key because viewers remember that in the past there were talks of tight negotiations between the network and Burton. Reportedly, Steve Burton will be getting plenty of time off from General Hospital so that he can spend ample time with his family in Nashville.

On the other hand, General Hospital spoilers indicate that the show would be unwise to let go of Miller, who has a huge fan base himself. He has invested a lot into making the new Jason believable, and it is obvious that there is a massive buy-in from the audience. Even Kelly Monaco, who plays the role of Jason’s wife Sam, has indicated her preference to be for Billy Miller as Jason in interviews.

According to CDL, it seems likely that Burton’s character is the real Jason, as he wouldn’t be offered such a long-term contract for a fake Jason. General Hospital spoilers seem to suggest that Billy Miller is Jason’s twin and that as Drew, he could still have solid Port Charles ties and a storyline. It also seems likely that Sam will choose to stay with the current Jason and choose love over history, which would mean that Steve Burton would need to find romance in other pastures. General Hospital spoilers indicate that there will be some nail-biting scenes in the future for the trio, and it would be foolish for GH to let go of a character that has become so well-loved.

What do you think the chances are of Billy Miller staying on? Do you think there is room for both Drew and Jason in Port Charles? Stay tuned for all the latest General Hospital spoilers, rumors, and news.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]