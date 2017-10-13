‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Arianne Zucker Discusses Exit, Gives Fans Hope By Saying, ‘It’s Never Over’

Days Of Our Lives spoilers confirm Nicole Walker will leave Salem on Friday, October 20. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, actress Arianne Zucker discussed her exit. She also hinted that she could be back one day by saying that “it’s never over.” Find out what the soap star had to say about her final storyline and the future.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know details.

After spending years portraying Nicole Walker on Days Of Our Lives, spoilers reveal her heartbreaking exit storyline. Even though this is goodbye, Arianne Zucker hinted that it might not be forever. Having left and returned once before, she said that “it’s never over.” This is giving fans hope that she might come back someday.

“It didn’t feel as though I was leaving, really. And I have an open door to come back. I mean, who knows, but that was probably the idea… So, we’ll see. Never say never. I just wanted to take this time to do some things for me, so it felt really good that I made this decision for myself.”

The DOOL alum also revealed that she is touched by how fans have responded to her leaving. Even though it is an actor’s goal to reach viewers emotionally, she didn’t realize the impact she had. It makes her feel good and gives her a sense of accomplishment knowing that she had such an effect on people.

“I never realized that actually would affect so many people. So I do feel proud of that and proud of the work. I feel very mushy and emotional, because I didn’t realize I could affect so many people. I’m getting so many wonderful responses and letters and things like that.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that after admitting her feelings for Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan,) she is forced to break his heart. Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) orders she leave Salem. If she doesn’t do as he says, she will go to prison for killing Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry.) If that happens, then she will lose her daughter forever.

It is a heartbreaking storyline and she had to make a difficult choice. However, at least Nicole still has her little girl, the baby she fought so hard to get. So, even though she is devastated to lose Eric, fans can at least be happy that she didn’t also lose baby Holly.

Although fans will miss Arianne Zucker on Days Of Our Lives, everyone hopes she enjoys her new journey. Here is to many years of success and happiness in this new chapter of her life. Maybe, if fans are lucky, Nicole Walker will waltz back into Salem sometime in the future.

What do you think of what Arianne Zucker said about leaving Days Of Our Lives? Are you going to miss Nicole Walker and do you think she will return in the future?

[Featured Image by Trae Patton/NBC]